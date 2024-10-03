Methow Arts Alliance

Hosted by

Methow Arts Alliance

About this event

A Charlie Brown Christmas performed by the Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Trio

The Merc Playhouse

101 S Glover St, Twisp, WA 98856, USA

General admission
$40
Show starts at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 6:00. All General Admission seats are first come, first serve.
Premium Seating
$50
Show starts at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 6:00. Premium Seating is located in first three rows of the theatre. Specific seats are not reservable, but are first come, first serve. Please arrive to the theatre early to claim a desired seat.
Add a donation for Methow Arts Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!