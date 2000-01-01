Faux-rever Friend Adoption Event

Welcome to our Faux-rever Friends Adoption Event in support of ASD Families and friends during Autism Awareness Month! During this event you will be able to pick out your own forever puppy, give it a “bath”, decorate a collar, sign your adoption certificate and have some yummy human treats!





Tickets are $20.00 per pup adopted 🐾





Proceeds from this event will be shared between Fidos Landing and Keychains By Gabs.





Keychains by Gabs, an incredible organization ran by a family with an autistic daughter who loves making keychains. Last year the Patrick family raised over 1k for Lincoln-way Special Recreation Association. This year they are raising funds to give a child with an AAC device.





Fidos Landing is a small dog rescue whose passion is to help families in financial hardships to keep their dogs along with fostering pups surrendered into our care in a home based setting. 4 of our board members have children with ASD so this is a cause near and dear to our hearts.