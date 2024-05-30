2025 Donor Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 31
Every membership counts and goes directly towards our grant. Be part of Impact100 OC annual grant giving. Membership is valid for the one year grant cycle.
Renews yearly on: January 31
Because 100% of your $1000 donation membership goes towards our grants, we encourage members to contribute an extra $100 to cover organizational administrative costs. Membership is valid for one year grant cycle.
Renews yearly on: January 31
Because 100% of your $1000 membership goes towards our grants, we encourage members to go above their PLUS contribution to cover extra organizational administrative costs. Membership is valid for one year grant cycle.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!