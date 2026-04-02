908 FTW Awards Banquet Sponsorship

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About this event
Grey Wolf Sponsor
• Recognition as the event’s Primary Sponsor on event materials.
• Prominent logo placement on premium tables (Official Party Tables)
• Full-page ad in the event program.
• Verbal recognition during the event.
• Designated sponsors table with capability of displaying information and resources about company/products offered.
• Opportunity to create a custom recognition and presentation to selected recipient
• Up to (10) tickets with Upgraded Filet Mignon Meal option.
Huey Sponsor
• Recognition as a Major Sponsor on event materials and social media.
• Half-page ad with Company Logo in the event program.
• Verbal recognition during the event.
• Up to (6) tickets with Upgraded Filet Mignon Meal option.
Pave Hawk Sponsor
• Logo displayed on event banners and listed in the program.
• Quarter-page ad in the event program.
• Verbal recognition during the event.
• Up to (2) tickets with Upgraded Filet Mignon Meal option.
Osprey Sponsor
• Name/logo included in the event program.
• Verbal recognition during the event.
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