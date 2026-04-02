908 FTW Awards Banquet Sponsorship

Grey Wolf Sponsor





• Recognition as the event’s Primary Sponsor on event materials.

• Prominent logo placement on premium tables (Official Party Tables)

• Full-page ad in the event program.

• Verbal recognition during the event.

• Designated sponsors table with capability of displaying information and resources about company/products offered.

• Opportunity to create a custom recognition and presentation to selected recipient

• Up to (10) tickets with Upgraded Filet Mignon Meal option.