Hosted by

908 First Sergeant Council

About this event

908 FTW Awards Banquet Sponsorship

201 Tallapoosa St

Montgomery, AL 36104, USA

Grey Wolf Sponsor
$5,000

Grey Wolf Sponsor


• Recognition as the event’s Primary Sponsor on event materials.

•       Prominent logo placement on premium tables (Official Party Tables)

•       Full-page ad in the event program.

•       Verbal recognition during the event.

•       Designated sponsors table with capability of displaying information and resources about company/products offered.

•       Opportunity to create a custom recognition and presentation to selected recipient

•       Up to (10) tickets with Upgraded Filet Mignon Meal option.

Huey Sponsor
$2,500

Huey Sponsor


• Recognition as a Major Sponsor on event materials and social media.

•       Half-page ad with Company Logo in the event program.

•       Verbal recognition during the event.

•       Up to (6) tickets with Upgraded Filet Mignon Meal option.

Pave Hawk Sponsor
$1,000

Pave Hawk Sponsor


•       Logo displayed on event banners and listed in the program.

•       Quarter-page ad in the event program.

•       Verbal recognition during the event.

•       Up to (2) tickets with Upgraded Filet Mignon Meal option.

Osprey Sponsor
$300

Osprey Sponsor

•       Name/logo included in the event program.

•       Verbal recognition during the event.

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