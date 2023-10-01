Advanced Silversmith Class - Sept 2023

MGMS

Advanced Silversmithing Class





Newell Arts (Bud and Lou Ann Newell) will be returning to MGMS to teach an Advanced Silversmithing Class in September 2023 for those who have taken one of their Beginner Classes.





Class size is limited to 6 students.





Class Times:

September 30, 2023 at Around 10:00 am - Until at a good stopping point.

October 1, 2023 at 9:00 am - Until Finished





Fee: $140

(Remember the deadline to pay is September 16, 2023.)

Please Note: The fee will be non-refundable unless you have an emergency and your spot can be filled. The Education Director, Holly Holton, will work with you in that event.









Mr. Bud will have cabochons for purchase. Please let Holly know if you want to do a RING or another PENDANT. Students can use their own cabochons if the cab is appropriate for the class project. If you have silversmithing/jewelry tools available, please feel free to bring those: Jeweler's Saw, Magnifying Glasses, Metal Shears, etc.





If you have questions or concerns, please contact Holly Holton via email at [email protected] or by text at 601-566-5199.



