Offered by

Chappaquiddick Community Center Inc

About the memberships

CCC Contributing Memberships

Annual Contributing Member
$150

Valid for one year

All memberships are valid for one calendar year.

$150 for your membership

Annual Contributing Member + Court Fee
$200

Valid for one year

All memberships are valid for one calendar year.

$150 for your membership + $50 for families/households who want to utilize the CCC tennis court.

Short Term Contributing Membership (2 weeks or less)
$75

Valid for one year

All memberships are valid for one calendar year.

$75 for your Short-Term Contributing Membership (2 weeks or less)

Short Term Contributing Member + Court Fee
$125

Valid for one year

All memberships are valid for one calendar year.

$75 for your Short-Term Contributing Membership (2 weeks or less) + $50 for families/households who want to use the CCC tennis court.

Add a donation for Chappaquiddick Community Center Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!