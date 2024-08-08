CCC Contributing Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
All memberships are valid for one calendar year.
$150 for your membership
$150 for your membership + $50 for families/households who want to utilize the CCC tennis court.
$75 for your Short-Term Contributing Membership (2 weeks or less)
$75 for your Short-Term Contributing Membership (2 weeks or less) + $50 for families/households who want to use the CCC tennis court.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!