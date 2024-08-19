Troop 20's 2024 - 2025 Troop Due Payment Portal

Below is a breakdown what registration dues cover for returning scouts (in addition to: Campsite Reservations; Food; Training Workshops; Troop Equipment Maintenance and Replacement; Patches and Awards. $85 = National BSA Fee $25 = Supplemental Insurance $60 = Program Support ---------------------------------------------------------------------- $195 = New Scout / First Year Troop Dues ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Graduating Cub Scouts crossing over use code CROSSOVR100 for a $100 DISCOUNT. $95 = AOL CROSSOVER SCOUTS ----------------------------------------------------------------------

