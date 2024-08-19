Troop 20's 2024 - 2025 Troop Due Payment Portal

Below is a breakdown what registration dues cover for returning scouts (in addition to: Campsite Reservations; Food; Training Workshops; Troop Equipment Maintenance and Replacement; Patches and Awards.
$85 = National BSA Fee
$25 = Supplemental Insurance
$60 = Program Support
----------------------------------------------------------------------
$195 = New Scout / First Year Troop Dues
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Graduating Cub Scouts crossing over use code CROSSOVR100 for a $100 DISCOUNT.
$95 = AOL CROSSOVER SCOUTS
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Below is a breakdown what registration dues cover for returning scouts (in addition to: Campsite Reservations; Food; Training Workshops; Troop Equipment Maintenance and Replacement; Patches and Awards.
$85 = National BSA Fee
$25 = Supplemental Insurance
$60 = Program Support
----------------------------------------------------------------------
$195 = New Scout / First Year Troop Dues
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Graduating Cub Scouts crossing over use code CROSSOVR100 for a $100 DISCOUNT.
$95 = AOL CROSSOVER SCOUTS
----------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW SCOUTS (w/ physical BSA Registration Paperwork)
$365
Valid for one year
Below is a breakdown of what your registration fees covers for new members. This does not include a year's subscription to Scout Life Magazine.
$85 = National BSA Fee
$25 = Supplemental Insurance
$60 = Program Support
----------------------------------------------------------------------
$195 = New Scout First Year Troop Dues
Below is a breakdown of what your registration fees covers for new members. This does not include a year's subscription to Scout Life Magazine.
$85 = National BSA Fee
$25 = Supplemental Insurance
$60 = Program Support
----------------------------------------------------------------------
$195 = New Scout First Year Troop Dues
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!