Jump Rope Club Registration

Jump Rope Club details.

Open to Galileo Students Grades 2nd-8th

Registration Fee: $35/student





Important Parent Information:

*** Please note: there is currently no lead parent volunteer for this club. If no volunteer is found, registration fees will be refunded and the club will not happen this year.





Students are encouraged to bring a healthy snack to eat before Jump Rope Group.





Parents - please register student ONLY if they are going to participate fully in Jump Rope Group. If your student is not participating, he or she will be asked to leave the group so another student may participate.





Students must be picked up no later than 4:50 PM.