Trim Your Own Chapeau

Workshop led by Susan Jarrett

Founder & Lead Designer of Maggie May Clothing





Join Susan in Historic Rugby’s Hester Hall to create your own, one of a kind trimmed hat, using one of Maggie May Clothing’s exclusive, pre-made straw hat bases. Choose from an array of millinery quality florals as well as laces and a rainbow of their botanical hand dyed silk ribbons! Workshop participants will leave with one fully trimmed straw hat for all to admire.





Suitable for ages 10 and up. No experience needed.





Participants are asked to provide their own scissors, pins, needle and thread (tan recommended), or hot glue and glue gun (if not comfortable with hand sewing).





All exclusive, pre-made straw hat bases, millinery flowers, ribbons, trims, and instruction will be provided.





Your Instructor:

Susan Jarrett is the lead designer and founder of Maggie May Clothing. Since 1994, they have been designing and creating high quality, custom made historical fashion for the film, television, theater, and museum industry. Their designs are based on extant garments, historical personas, or historical narratives. They use only top quality, all natural fibers appropriate for the styles and eras we are replicating. Learn more: https://maggiemayfashions.com/





Registration is $95.00

A portion of the proceeds goes to support Historic Rugby





While you're in the area, we hope you will join us on Saturday & Sunday for the annual British Festival where there will be delicious food, lively music, talented artisans and craftspeople, and other events celebrating the founding of the Village in the 1880s. Admission is Free. Learn more here: Historic Rugby’s Annual British Festival





If you would like to stay in the Village for the weekend, you can book your lodging here: Lodging in Historic Rugby





Your ticket purchase helps Historic Rugby continue the mission to protect and preserve this village and share the stories of people who established Rugby 143 years ago. Please visit our website at HistoricRugby.org to learn more about Rugby, the Village’s history, and upcoming events.





For questions, please call 423-628-2441 Ext. 1 or email [email protected].



