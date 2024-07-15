DC KNIGHTS Uniform Shop

This is our Primary game jersey. This is the jersey that all players will wear for every game unless directed otherwise.
Only 1 is required.
You may purchase additional of this same jersey if you wish, in order to have more than 1 for laundry/damage/etc purposes.
*DCSA logo will be on front/upper chest; sponsor logo(s) will be on sleeves; number will be large on back; no names.
**NOTE: there is a chance that we won't be able to get this preferred primary jersey. Our selected backup option is about $10 less. If we go with the back-up, you will receive a refund**
Alternate Game Jersey (REQUIRED)
$16
This is our Alternate game jersey. These may come in sooner and we may wear these for an initial game or two, but this is the jersey that all players will CHANGE into if we have a uniform color conflict with our opponent. Players should ALWAYS bring this jersey to every game in case a change is required.
Only 1 is required.
You may purchase additional of this same jersey if you wish, in order to have more than 1 for laundry/damage/etc purposes.
*DCSA logo will be on front/upper chest; sponsor logo(s) will be on sleeves; number will be large on back; no names.
Game Short (REQUIRED)
$16
This is our game short. This is what all players will wear for every game.
Only 1 is required.
You may purchase additional of this same short if you wish, in order to have more than 1 for laundry/damage/etc purposes.
Game Socks- REQUIRED (2 pair - 1 navy, 1 fluorescent)
$15
These are the REQUIRED game socks.
Game Sock - 1 pair Navy (OPTIONAL)
$8
You are NOT REQUIRED to buy additional socks
Game Sock - 1 pair Fluorescent (OPTIONAL)
$8
You are NOT REQUIRED to buy additional socks
