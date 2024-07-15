DC KNIGHTS Uniform Shop

This is our Alternate game jersey. These may come in sooner and we may wear these for an initial game or two, but this is the jersey that all players will CHANGE into if we have a uniform color conflict with our opponent. Players should ALWAYS bring this jersey to every game in case a change is required. Only 1 is required. You may purchase additional of this same jersey if you wish, in order to have more than 1 for laundry/damage/etc purposes. *DCSA logo will be on front/upper chest; sponsor logo(s) will be on sleeves; number will be large on back; no names.

This is our Alternate game jersey. These may come in sooner and we may wear these for an initial game or two, but this is the jersey that all players will CHANGE into if we have a uniform color conflict with our opponent. Players should ALWAYS bring this jersey to every game in case a change is required. Only 1 is required. You may purchase additional of this same jersey if you wish, in order to have more than 1 for laundry/damage/etc purposes. *DCSA logo will be on front/upper chest; sponsor logo(s) will be on sleeves; number will be large on back; no names.

More details...