Operation RallyPoint | Veteran Housing Seminar

Announcement: Veteran Housing Seminar
We are excited to announce the launch of our Veteran Housing Seminar, which is dedicated to providing veterans with valuable information and resources on housing options, financial assistance, and support services. This seminar aims to help veterans and their families navigate the complex housing market and find stable, affordable, and suitable living arrangements.
Date: 7 September 2024
Time: 1000-1400
Location: Operation Rallypoint, 8525 S State St, Chicago, IL 60617
SEMINAR OVERVIEW:
Our Veteran Housing Seminar will offer a comprehensive overview of housing options available to veterans. Experts in the field will discuss various topics, including VA home loans, affordable housing programs, rental assistance, and homeownership. Attendees will also be able to connect with local housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, and other veterans who have successfully secured housing.
Required Documents: All attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214, VA Home Loan Certificate, and Credit Report.
SEMINAR OUTLINE:
Banking Programs
VA Loans
Other potential programs
Break
Credit
HLHC
Break
Offerings
New Construction
Layouts
Customizations
Locations
New rehabs
Condos
Rentals
Personalized counseling
We look forward to seeing you there and helping you take the next steps towards securing your new home!