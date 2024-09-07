Operation RallyPoint | Veteran Housing Seminar





Announcement: Veteran Housing Seminar

We are excited to announce the launch of our Veteran Housing Seminar, which is dedicated to providing veterans with valuable information and resources on housing options, financial assistance, and support services. This seminar aims to help veterans and their families navigate the complex housing market and find stable, affordable, and suitable living arrangements.





Date: 7 September 2024

Time: 1000-1400

Location: Operation Rallypoint, 8525 S State St, Chicago, IL 60617





SEMINAR OVERVIEW:

Our Veteran Housing Seminar will offer a comprehensive overview of housing options available to veterans. Experts in the field will discuss various topics, including VA home loans, affordable housing programs, rental assistance, and homeownership. Attendees will also be able to connect with local housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, and other veterans who have successfully secured housing.





Required Documents: All attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214, VA Home Loan Certificate, and Credit Report.





SEMINAR OUTLINE:

Intro to Operation RallyPoint & H&H Why home ownership is important Financial Foundation Why veterans are in a uniquely advantageous position

VA Loan Benefits What it is Requirements for qualification







Banking Programs VA Loans Other potential programs

Break

Credit Living organism Powerful when properly understood

HLHC Motivation Community investment Veteran Appreciation Faith in veteran’s continual community investment

Break Offerings New Construction Layouts Customizations Locations New rehabs Condos Rentals

Personalized counseling





We look forward to seeing you there and helping you take the next steps towards securing your new home!