Tees Fore Tots Charity Auction

Canadian Open Moment in History
$300
Starting bid
VALUED AT PRICELESS. Pour a glass of bubbly and admire this truly memorable moment in sports history of four time PGA Tour winner, Nick Taylor's historic win at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open and the ensuing tackle and champagne celebration with our very own PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin.
Package includes:
1. Framed RBC 2023 Tackle Photo SIGNED by RBC Canadian Open Champion Nick Taylor and PGA Tour player Adam Hadwin.
2. One 750ml bottle of Moet and Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Masters Swag Bag
$150
Starting bid
VALUED AT $200. Grab this exclusive Masters 2024 merchandise and brag to all your "gnomies" about securing a coveted Masters gnome and more!
Package includes:
1. The 2024 sold out and collectible Masters Gnome.
2. A limited edition pro shop only Masters hat from Augusta National Golf Course.
3. An official Masters Men's Polo size small.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Round of Golf at Flint Hills National Golf Club
$750
Starting bid
VALUED AT $2000. Enjoy an all encompassing round of golf for four at the beautiful and pristine Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover Kansas!
Package includes:
1. One round of golf for four including golf carts, driving range access, forecaddie for the group, and lunch for four at the club. ***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Sleep Training Baby Bundle
$300
Starting bid
VALUED AT $600. Get your baby and yourself caught up on sleep with a bundle guaranteed to help have you all counting zzzz's including an incredible sleep training package from sleep expert and nurse, 4 The Love of Sleep!
Package includes:
1. Little Love Sleep Package with Sleep RN and expert, Jenna, 4 The Love of Sleep.
2. Dreamland Swaddle.
3. Large handmade knotted Bunny by Little Knots Co.
4. Baby blanket and swaddle set.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Bourbon and BBQ Experience
$500
Starting bid
VALUED AT $775. Gather your friends for an intimate Bourbon tasting for 8 in the comfort of your own home in Wichita, Kansas or the surrounding area and enjoy a full BBQ feast during your sampling!
Package includes:
1. An at home bourbon tasting for 8 in Wichita, Kansas or the surrounding area. Tastings will be six different bourbons presented by a representative of Central Wine and Spirits Goddard.
2. A BBQ feast dinner including drinks and desserts from Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q. Can be picked up at any Hog Wild location in Wichita or the surrounding area. Certificates may be used separately. ***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Callaway Driver and Custom Fitting
$300
Starting bid
VALUED AT $700. Work on your golf game with your new Callaway AI smoke driver and custom fitting with Seth Bryan, the Director of Instruction and Club Fitting at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, Kansas.
Package includes:
1. One custom fit Callaway AI Smoke Driver.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Kansas City Chiefs Home Game Getaway
$300
Starting bid
VALUED AT $560. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in this rival game and relax after the game with a one night stay at the luxury Loews Hotel in Downtown Kansas City!
Package includes:
1. 2 tickets in section 342 at Arrowhead Stadium to the Chiefs vs Raiders game in KC on Friday, November 29th, 2024 at 2pm.
2. 1 night stay at the Loews Hotel in Downtown KC November 29th, 2024.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
ICT Staycation and Date Night
$250
Starting bid
VALUED AT $450. Enjoy a full date night or night out with your bestie with this ICT staycation that is the total package including dinner, an amazing concert, a one night luxury hotel stay, and breakfast the next morning in Wichita, Kansas.
Package includes:
1. Two tickets to Cody Jinks at Intrust Bank Arena in section 116, row G on Saturday, November 23, 2024 in Wichita, Kansas.
2. $60 worth of gift certificates to the Monarch in Wichita, Kansas for food and non-alcoholic beverages.
3. One Night Stay in a standard room at the Ambassador Hotel in Wichita, Kansas.
4. Breakfast certificate for 2 at Siena Tuscan Steak House in Wichita, Kansas. Certificates may be used separately. ***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
WSU Men's Basketball Package
$150
Starting bid
VALUED AT $300. Cheer on the WSU Men's Shockers in this up close and personal experience sitting behind the bench at a home men's basketball game!
1. Four tickets to any WSU Shockers 2024-2025 Men's home Basketball Game with behind the bench seating.
2. 4 WSU Men's Basketball t-shirts with 2 size Mediums, 1 large, and 1 extra large.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Babybloom Photography Session
$180
Starting bid
VALUED AT $300. Update your precious family moments with a photography session by the experienced and talented Baby Bloom Photography in Wichita, Kansas.
Package includes:
1. Maternity, Newborn, or Family Photography Session for studio or outdoors at Babybloom in Wichita, Kansas.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Kansas City Chiefs Pacheco Official Jersey Signed
$150
Starting bid
VALUED AT $250. This official NFL jersey signed by Kansas City Chiefs star running back Isiah Pacheco to your Red Kingdom collection!
Package includes:
1. Official NFL Jersey signed by Isiah Pacheco.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Recovery Package
$100
Starting bid
VALUED AT $234. Focus on some relaxation and recovery with Restore Hyper Wellness in Wichita, Kansas with this all encompassing recovery package!
Package includes:
1. Restore recovery package certificate that includes a cryotherapy session, hydration IV drip, and infrared sauna session at Restore Hyper Wellness in Wichita, Kansas.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Hyperice Premium Massage Gun
$100
Starting bid
VALUED AT $200. Soothe your sore muscles and get back out on the course easier with this Hyperice premium massage gun!
Package includes:
Hyperice - Hypervolt 2 Premium Percussion Massage Device.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Christmas in ICT Package
$100
Starting bid
VALUED AT $200. Entertain your friends with a festive Christmas in ICT package that includes a full night full of dining, drinks, gourmet nuts and treats, delicious red wine and a stroll through beautiful Botanical Garden in Wichita, Kansas!
1. $100 worth of gift cards to Angelo's Italian Restaurant in Wichita, Kansas.
2. 4 Tickets to Botanica Gardens in Wichita, Kansas.
3. Two bottles of red wine.
4. Assorted gourmet nuts and pretzels from Nifty Nut House.
5. Ghirardelli Dark Chocolates.
6. Christmas ornament.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
35x70 Golf Co. Men's Apparel
$100
Starting bid
VALUED AT $200. Look your best during your next round of golf with this premium package of golf apparel with a Midwest inspired design by 35x70 Golf Co.!
Package includes:
1. Preloaded gift certificate for buyer to select 2 polos and 1 hoodie from https://35x70golfco.com.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Wellness Package
$100
Starting bid
VALUED at $180. Work on your wellness and enjoy some fun swag with this premium pilates and gourmet juice bar package from Bodybar and Toastique in Wichita, Kansas.
Package includes:
1. Bodybar Wichita East swag bag with 1 Bodybar tumbler, 1 pair of grippy socks from Move Active, and $50 Bodybar gift certificate for Bodybar Wichita East.
2. Toastique Wichita swag bag with 1 Toastique Cold Cup, and $50 Toastique gift certificate for Toastique Wichita.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Pickleball Package
$100
Starting bid
VALUED AT $175. Grab your friends and family and challenge them to a fun night of friendly pickleball competition followed by some Holiday festivities at Chicken N Pickle in Wichita, Kansas!
Package includes:
1. Chicken N Pickle Gift Certificate with 60 minutes of Court Time, paddle and ball rental for 4, and 2 shareables appetizers in Wichita, Kansas.
2. Chicken N Pickle Ice Skating Gift Certificate that includes 4 Ice Skating passes, 4 Ice Skate Rentals, and 4 Hot Chocolates in Wichita, Kansas.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Spa Package
$75
Starting bid
VALUED AT $150. Sit back, relax, and enjoy this cozy spa basket and package that includes a 60 minute therapeutic massage at Body Vitality in Wichita, Kansas.
Package Includes:
1. Body Vitality 60 min massage in Wichita, Kansas.
2. Large wicker basket with Chenille throw blanket, skin 2.0 face masks, men and women's bath and bodywork gift set, and candle.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Charlie Golf Co Toddler Bag - PINK
$60
Starting bid
VALUED AT $90. Are you a proud girl dad that dreams of bringing your daughter to the course for a quick nine with you? We have the perfect bag for your little girl, the Charlie Golf Co. carry bag in pink!
Package includes:
One Livvy Toddler Golf Bag from Charlie Golf Co.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
Charlie Golf Co Toddler Bag - BLUE
$60
Starting bid
VALUED AT $90. What better way to teach the little caddie in your life about the game you love than getting them their own Charlie Golf Co. Toddler bag in blue!
Package includes:
One Charlie Toddler Golf Bag from Charlie Golf Co.***If accessing the auction on a mobile device, please click "more details" at the top of the auction page before bidding.
