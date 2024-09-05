Offered by

Fayetteville Area Operation Inasmuch

About the memberships

Program Partner-Annual

Breaking Bread 2500
$2,500

Valid for one year

Help feed 500 people breakfast (1 week) Your name will be added to our Honor Wall in the Inasmuch Dining Room
Breaking Bread 500
$500

Valid for one year

Help feed 100 people breakfast (1 day) Your name will be added to our Honor Wall in the Inasmuch Dining Room
Breaking Bread 250
$250

Valid for one year

Help feed 50 people breakfast Your name will be added to our Honor Wall in the Inasmuch Dining Room
Finding Rest Partner
$500

Valid for one year

Sponsor 1 man’s lodging for the first 30 days A name plaque will be placed over the bed you sponsor
Choosing Change Partner
$1,500

Valid for one year

Sponsors 1 man’s lodging for 90 days A name plaque will be placed over the bed you sponsor
Igniting Hope Partner
$2,500

No expiration

Sponsor 1 man’s lodging for 120 days A name plaque will be placed over the bed you sponsor
Growing Resilience House Sponsor
$5,000

Valid for one year

Provide transitional housing to equip men to grow and thrive in a new world of responsibility and stability. This is a 6-12 month program that can be extended for an additional 6 months if all benchmarks are being met and transportation has been secured in the first year of working. A sign will be place in the front yard for 1 month
Food Trailer - Back Porch Sponsor
$1,000

Valid for one year

Your name will be added to the back porch of the Food Trailer
Food Trailer - Serving Window Sponsor
$5,000

Renews yearly on: December 31

Your LOGO will be added to the Serving Window side of the Food Trailer for 3 years.
Add a donation for Fayetteville Area Operation Inasmuch

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!