Program Partner-Annual

Help feed 500 people breakfast (1 week)
Your name will be added to our Honor Wall in the Inasmuch Dining Room
Breaking Bread 500
$500
Valid for one year
Help feed 100 people breakfast (1 day)
Your name will be added to our Honor Wall in the Inasmuch Dining Room
Breaking Bread 250
$250
Valid for one year
Help feed 50 people breakfast
Your name will be added to our Honor Wall in the Inasmuch Dining Room
Finding Rest Partner
$500
Valid for one year
Sponsor 1 man’s lodging for the first 30 days
A name plaque will be placed over the bed you sponsor
Choosing Change Partner
$1,500
Valid for one year
Sponsors 1 man’s lodging for 90 days
A name plaque will be placed over the bed you sponsor
Igniting Hope Partner
$2,500
No expiration
Sponsor 1 man’s lodging for 120 days
A name plaque will be placed over the bed you sponsor
Growing Resilience House Sponsor
$5,000
Valid for one year
Provide transitional housing to equip men to grow and thrive in a new world of responsibility and stability. This is a 6-12 month program that can be extended for an additional 6 months if all benchmarks are being met and transportation has been secured in the first year of working.
A sign will be place in the front yard for 1 month
Food Trailer - Back Porch Sponsor
$1,000
Valid for one year
Your name will be added to the back porch of the Food Trailer
Food Trailer - Serving Window Sponsor
$5,000
Renews yearly on: December 31
Your LOGO will be added to the Serving Window side of the Food Trailer for 3 years.
Add a donation for Fayetteville Area Operation Inasmuch
$
