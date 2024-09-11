Willard HS NJROTC Booster Club's Silent Auction

VOODOO Tactical Pen "The Rebel"
“The pen is mightier than the sword” This is true of our Voodoo Tactical pens. They are made for writing and as a last ditch self-defense tool. Our aircraft aluminum pens have replaceable ink cartridges and are designed to take whatever abuse you throw at them. The tapered barrels offer plenty of grip and can be wielded like a kubaton®.
Donated By: Military Luggage Company.
Value: $15
Rothco Supreme Low Profile Cap (No. 1)
$7
Starting bid
Experience the pinnacle of comfort and style with Rothco's Supreme Solid Color Low Profile Cap. Crafted from 100% brushed cotton twill, this baseball cap ensures superior comfort, while the buckram front panels provide a sturdy and enduring design. Stay cool with optimal airflow through 6 vent holes and keep sweat at bay with a top-notch sweatband. The adjustable hook and loop closure guarantees a perfect fit for most head sizes.
Donated By: The Military Luggage Company.
Value: $15
Deployment Waist Bag Black (No. 1)
$25
Starting bid
The Deployment Waist Bag can either be used alone, or to augment an existing tactical pack. A large adjustable waist strap secures the bag about the waist and can be stowed when utilizing the bag as a MOLLE attachment; there is also a touch-fastener panel for alternate attachment options. The main compartment is a large utility pouch with a CCW pocket and magazine loops. Two external utility laser-cut MOLLE pouches flank the main compartment and are removable. The front external compartment has three slip pocket dividers. The bag is topped with a reinforced carry handle for grab-and-go deployment.
- 7 liters of total storage
- Adjustable waist strap with a quick-release buckle
- Front zippered utility pouch
- MOLLE attachment points
- Two removable laser-cut MOLLE pouches
- 600D polyester construction
- Size" 15.5"W x 8"H x 5"D.
Donated By: The Military Luggage Company.
Value: $55
2025 Willard Aquatic Center - Individual Season Pass (No. 1)
$65
Starting bid
Swim all season long in 2025 with the WAC Season Pass! The season pass gets you access to all open swim times, excluding special events. Individual Season Pass only.
Donated by: Willard Parks.
Value: $162
Freeze Dried Goodies (No. 1)
$20
Starting bid
2 Freeze dried chewable treats. Milk Duds and skittles nestled in a metal basket with a hand towel and washcloth.
Donated by: Sharon Howe.
Value: $40
Hog Tide Gift Card and BBQ Sauce
$17
Starting bid
$25 gift card.
22.5oz bottle of Hog Tide Original Competition BBQ Sauce.
Donated By: Hog Tide Bar-B-Que.
Value: $35
Kiwi Shoe Shine Basket
$40
Starting bid
1x Black Shoe Polish.
2x Black Parade Gloss.
2x Express Shine Sponge.
1x Scuff Cover Bottle.
1x Heel and Edge Bottle.
1x Instant Shine and Protect Bottle.
1x Shine Cloth.
3x Microfiber Cloths.
1x Long Handle Horsehair Brush.
1x Large Size Shine Horsehair Brush.
1x Detailing Shoe Horsehair Brush.
Donated By: The McNamer Family.
Value: $106
Beauty Basket
$50
Starting bid
Mary Kay Micellar Water.
Mary Kay Masking Minis.
Biolage Styler Gel.
Joico Shampoo and Conditioner.
Curly Cuties Detangler.
Mary Kay 2 Step Hydrating Mask.
Mary Kay Highlight Brush and Contour Set.
Fall Décor Sign.
Donated By: Hair Wranglers.
Value: $153
$10 Dominos Gift Certificates (qty. 2)
$10
Starting bid
2x $10 Dominos Gift Certificates.
Redeemable for carryout and delivery.
Donated By: Dominos Pizza.
Value: $20
$40 off purchase at Darla's Diner.
Expires May 31, 2025.
Donated By: Darla's Diner.
Value: $40
Washboard Gift Certificate
$60
Starting bid
3 King Size Comforters Washed, Dried, and Folded plus a $25 Café Credit.
Donated By: The Washboard Café.
Value: $125
Rothco Supreme Low Profile Cap (No. 2)
$7
Starting bid
Experience the pinnacle of comfort and style with Rothco's Supreme Solid Color Low Profile Cap. Crafted from 100% brushed cotton twill, this baseball cap ensures superior comfort, while the buckram front panels provide a sturdy and enduring design. Stay cool with optimal airflow through 6 vent holes and keep sweat at bay with a top-notch sweatband. The adjustable hook and loop closure guarantees a perfect fit for most head sizes.
Donated By: The Military Luggage Company.
Value: $15
Willard Barbershop LLC Punch Card (No. 2)
$25
Starting bid
5 free haircuts.
Donated By: The Willard Barbershop LLC.
Value $50
Eighteen U.S. 21 Oil Noble Oud
$20
Starting bid
Sweet amber and woodsy resins transport you to distant lands in this blend of precious oils. A whiff of bergamot, grapefruit and amber open up to tangy lemon rind, clove leaf and smoked oud, with final lingering impressions of rosewood, vanilla flower and musk.
Donated By: Haven Hair Company.
Value: $30
Warlord Morocco Beard Oil
$15
Starting bid
Indulge in the exotic essence of Marrakesh with Warlord's Morocco Beard Oil. This luxurious blend of colorful, enticing spices will transport your beard and senses to another world. Infused with the warm notes of sandalwood and musk, it captures the essence of Morocco's rich culture, food, tea, and beauty. Your beard is a canvas for adventure and stories waiting to be told, and Morocco Beard Oil is your ticket to an exotic journey. Let your beard be the labyrinth of wondrous experiences with Warlord's Morocco Beard Oil.
Donated By: Haven Hair Company.
Value: $25
2025 Willard Aquatic Center - Individual Season Pass (No. 2)
$65
Starting bid
Swim all season long in 2025 with the WAC Season Pass! The season pass gets you access to all open swim times, excluding special events. Individual Season Pass only.
Donated by: Willard Parks.
Value: $162.
O'Reilly Auto Parts Car Wash Gift Basket
$25
Starting bid
(1) wash sponge, (1) 2-pk scrubbing mitts, (1) 3 pairs disposable gloves, (1) O'Reilly Auto Parts hat, (1) 3-pk microfiber towels, (1) Ultra Shine Armor All wash and wax, (1) specialty car wash bucket, and (1) $15 gift card.
Donated by: O'Reilly Auto Parts Willard.
Value: $57
Proud NJROTC Mom T-Shirt
$10
Starting bid
Hand Designed Proud NJROTC Mom T-Shirt size Large.
Donated by: Eleventh Hour Creations.
Value: $20
NJROTC Dad T-Shirt
$10
Starting bid
Hand Designed NJROTC Anchor Dad T-Shirt size XL.
Donated By: Eleventh Hour Creations.
Value: $20
Holiday LED Tree Topper with Ceiling Projection
$25
Starting bid
Holiday LED Tree Topper with Snow Flake Ceiling Projection.
Donated By: The Pill Box.
Value: $60
Holiday Basket
$60
Starting bid
1x Table Runner.
2x Tree Napkin Ring.
2x Carmel Apple Candy Canes.
1x Gingham Fabric Pillar 7".
1x Gingham Fabric Pillar 5".
1x Noel Ornament.
1x Peppermint Popcorn.
1x Reindeer In Here Soft Socks.
1x Reindeer In Here Cookie Plate and Reindeer Flat.
Donated By: The Pill Box.
Value: $175
Willard Barbershop LLC Punch Card (No. 3)
$25
Starting bid
5 free haircuts.
Donated By: The Willard Barbershop LLC.
Value $50
VOODOO Tactical Pen "The Rebel" (No. 2)
$8
Starting bid
VOODOO Tactical Pen "The Rebel"
“The pen is mightier than the sword” This is true of our Voodoo Tactical pens. They are made for writing and as a last ditch self-defense tool. Our aircraft aluminum pens have replaceable ink cartridges and are designed to take whatever abuse you throw at them. The tapered barrels offer plenty of grip and can be wielded like a kubaton®.
Donated By: Military Luggage Company.
Value: $15
Experience the pinnacle of comfort and style with Rothco's Supreme Solid Color Low Profile Cap. Crafted from 100% brushed cotton twill, this baseball cap ensures superior comfort, while the buckram front panels provide a sturdy and enduring design. Stay cool with optimal airflow through 6 vent holes and keep sweat at bay with a top-notch sweatband. The adjustable hook and loop closure guarantees a perfect fit for most head sizes.
Donated By: The Military Luggage Company.
Value: $15
Deployment Waist Bag Black (No. 2)
$25
Starting bid
The Deployment Waist Bag can either be used alone, or to augment an existing tactical pack. A large adjustable waist strap secures the bag about the waist and can be stowed when utilizing the bag as a MOLLE attachment; there is also a touch-fastener panel for alternate attachment options. The main compartment is a large utility pouch with a CCW pocket and magazine loops. Two external utility laser-cut MOLLE pouches flank the main compartment and are removable. The front external compartment has three slip pocket dividers. The bag is topped with a reinforced carry handle for grab-and-go deployment.
- 7 liters of total storage
- Adjustable waist strap with a quick-release buckle
- Front zippered utility pouch
- MOLLE attachment points
- Two removable laser-cut MOLLE pouches
- 600D polyester construction
- Size" 15.5"W x 8"H x 5"D.
Donated By: The Military Luggage Company.
Value: $55
Kevin Murphy NIGHT.RIDER Texture Paste
$20
Starting bid
Buckle-up for a tough ride with NIGHT.RIDER, the strongest of our hardworking moulding pastes. Designed to deliver rough, matte texture to enhance short or choppy looks, our state-of-the-art paste helps seal in moisture to prevent hair breakage, and helps hair appear healthier and full of shine.
Donated By: Haven Hair Company.
Value: $35
Kevin Murphy ROUGH.RIDER Styling Clay
$20
Starting bid
Rough up, and get down and gritty to create a seriously strong hold with ROUGH.RIDER. Its oily, gritty-like texture helps you define a slick, matte look that lasts. Infused with antioxidants and essential extracts it packs a goodness punch as strong as it holds. ROUGH.RIDER also strengthens and helps seal rough ends.
Donated By: Haven Hair Company.
Value: $35
Fire Bible
$20
Starting bid
Fire Bible Student Edition. ESV.
Donated by: Calvary Christian Assembly of God (CCAG).
Value: $40
Freeze Dried Goodies (No. 2)
$15
Starting bid
3 Freeze dried chewable treats. Sweet Tarts, banana yogurt drops, and bananas nestled in a metal tin with and orange microfiber towel.
Donated by: Sharon Howe.
Value: $30
O'Reilly Auto Parts Oil Change Gift Basket
$17
Starting bid
(1) 55 ct. disposable blue shop towels, (1) O'Reilly Auto Zone hat, (1) Big Mouth funnel, (1) 7qt drain pan, (1) $15 gift card.
Donated by: O'Reilly Auto Parts Willard.
Value: $34
Casey's Gift Card (No. 2)
$25
Starting bid
Gift Card.
Donated by: Casey's General Store.
Value: $50
3x $10 off Dominos Gift Certificates.
Redeemable for carryout and delivery.
Donated By: Dominos Pizza.
Value: $30
VOODOO Tactical Pen "The Rebel" (No. 3)
$8
Starting bid
VOODOO Tactical Pen "The Rebel"
“The pen is mightier than the sword” This is true of our Voodoo Tactical pens. They are made for writing and as a last ditch self-defense tool. Our aircraft aluminum pens have replaceable ink cartridges and are designed to take whatever abuse you throw at them. The tapered barrels offer plenty of grip and can be wielded like a kubaton®.
Donated By: Military Luggage Company.
Value: $15
Rothco Supreme Low Profile Cap (No. 4)
$7
Starting bid
Experience the pinnacle of comfort and style with Rothco's Supreme Solid Color Low Profile Cap. Crafted from 100% brushed cotton twill, this baseball cap ensures superior comfort, while the buckram front panels provide a sturdy and enduring design. Stay cool with optimal airflow through 6 vent holes and keep sweat at bay with a top-notch sweatband. The adjustable hook and loop closure guarantees a perfect fit for most head sizes.
Donated By: The Military Luggage Company.
Value: $15
18.21 Spiced Vanilla Beard Balm
$15
Starting bid
Our Spiced Vanilla Beard Balm makes it easy to tame, shape, thicken, and define your beard. Looking for some help growing your beard? This blend provides nourishment and moisture while promoting healthy growth. This deeply moisturizing 18.21 Man Made Beard Balm is ideal for any beard texture and will smooth and soften coarse or frizzy beards with its exclusive blend of oils.
Donated By: Haven Hair Company.
Value: $25
VOODOO Tactical Pen "The Rebel"
“The pen is mightier than the sword” This is true of our Voodoo Tactical pens. They are made for writing and as a last ditch self-defense tool. Our aircraft aluminum pens have replaceable ink cartridges and are designed to take whatever abuse you throw at them. The tapered barrels offer plenty of grip and can be wielded like a kubaton®.
Donated By: Military Luggage Company.
Value: $15
Rothco Supreme Low Profile Cap (No. 5)
$7
Starting bid
Experience the pinnacle of comfort and style with Rothco's Supreme Solid Color Low Profile Cap. Crafted from 100% brushed cotton twill, this baseball cap ensures superior comfort, while the buckram front panels provide a sturdy and enduring design. Stay cool with optimal airflow through 6 vent holes and keep sweat at bay with a top-notch sweatband. The adjustable hook and loop closure guarantees a perfect fit for most head sizes.
Donated By: The Military Luggage Company.
Value: $15
Deployment Waist Bag Black (No. 3)
$25
Starting bid
The Deployment Waist Bag can either be used alone, or to augment an existing tactical pack. A large adjustable waist strap secures the bag about the waist and can be stowed when utilizing the bag as a MOLLE attachment; there is also a touch-fastener panel for alternate attachment options. The main compartment is a large utility pouch with a CCW pocket and magazine loops. Two external utility laser-cut MOLLE pouches flank the main compartment and are removable. The front external compartment has three slip pocket dividers. The bag is topped with a reinforced carry handle for grab-and-go deployment.
- 7 liters of total storage
- Adjustable waist strap with a quick-release buckle
- Front zippered utility pouch
- MOLLE attachment points
- Two removable laser-cut MOLLE pouches
- 600D polyester construction
- Size" 15.5"W x 8"H x 5"D.
Donated By: The Military Luggage Company.
Value: $55
Rosemary Mint Essentials Gift Box
$17
Starting bid
(1) Spearmint Eucalyptus soap, (1) Lemongrass soap, (1) Ray of Sunshine soap, (1) Vanilla Leather wax melt, (1) Baja Cactus Blossom wax melt, (1) Orange lip balm.
Natural handmade soap made with natural colorants and a mix of essential oils and fragrance oils is a luxurious and eco-friendly choice for bath and shower time. Handcrafted in small batches, these soaps are made with high-quality ingredients and without the use of harsh chemicals or synthetic fragrances.
Soy blend wax melt crumbles are small bits of wax that are designed to be melted in a wax warmer. They release their fragrance into the air without the need for an open flame, making them a safer and more convenient choice for home fragrance.
Our lip balms are a natural and luxurious way to keep your lips moisturized and nourished. These lip balms are made with high-quality natural ingredients, such as cocoa butter, which is known for its nourishing and moisturizing properties, and beeswax, which provides a protective barrier that helps to lock in moisture.
Essential oils are added to these lip balms to provide a delightful and natural fragrance, as well as added benefits for the lips. They are free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances, making them a natural and eco-friendly choice for your lip care routine.
Donated by: Rosemary Mint Essentials/Mandie Wiser.
Value: $34
2025 Willard Aquatic Center - Individual Season Pass (No. 3)
$65
Starting bid
Swim all season long in 2025 with the WAC Season Pass! The season pass gets you access to all open swim times, excluding special events. Individual Season Pass only.
Donated by: Willard Parks.
Value: $162
Freeze Dried Goodies (No. 3)
$15
Starting bid
3 Freeze dried chewable treats. Sweet Tarts, Skittles, and Milk Duds in a metal basket.
Donated by: Sharon Howe.
Value: $30
DeWalt Rechargeable Mini Bluetooth Speaker (No. 1)
$40
Starting bid
DeWalt Rechargeable Mini Bluetooth Speaker.
Donated by: Smouse Bros.
Value: $80
DeWalt Rechargeable Mini Bluetooth Speaker (No. 2)
$40
Starting bid
DeWalt Rechargeable Mini Bluetooth Speaker.
Donated by: Smouse Bros.
Value: $80
Phormula-1 Post-Workout Recovery Protein
$33
Starting bid
Maximum Assimilation and Amino Acid Retention Speeds-Up Muscle Repair and Growth
Phormula-1® is a premium-sourced whey protein isolate, and is by far the best tasting, best mixing isolated protein on the market. Not only will you taste the difference, you will actually feel the difference immediately when you use it!
The key to Phormula-1 is its purity: The Phormula-1 Matrix utilizes only the highest quality whey protein fractions, and it is a Low Temperature Processed Cross-Flow Micro-Filtrated Whey Protein Isolate to help promote assimilation speed and amino acid retention. Because of the select protein source used in Phormula-1, it is easily digested. It is virtually void of carbohydrates making it an ideal protein if you are on a low-carb diet or preparing for your next event. Phormula-1 provides a bioavailable, rapid assimilation protein source that is ideal for proper pre & post-workout supplementation.
Donated by: Frontline Fitness.
Value: $65
One Free Horse Riding Lesson
$25
Starting bid
One free riding lesson. Introduction to horses. Stars N Steeds Stables in Willard, MO. Valid for 60 days.
Donated by: LouAnn
Value:$50
