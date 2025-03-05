90's Day Party and Game Day Fundraiser

Hey, hey, Bay Area!
Mark your calendars because Dignified Paths is bringing you the 90’s Day Party & Game Day Fundraiser – DV Awareness 365! This is more than just a party—it’s a movement!
🔥 Saturday, April 5, 2025 | 3PM – 8PM
📍 Pittsburg Senior Center 300 Presidio Lane, Pittsburg, CA
✅ Silent Auction & Giveaways 🎁
✅ Food Vendors Bringing the Flavor 🍔
✅ Local Vendors & Community Resources
✅ Games for All Ages & Kids Korner! 🎯🎨
This family-friendly event is all about good vibes, great music, and giving back. Every ticket helps Dignified Paths continue our mission—empowering survivors, educating youth, and keeping DV awareness alive 365 days a year.
Suggested donation: $25 per entry. Children under 10 are free with adult. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Dignified Paths is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 99-3899948).
No goods or services will be provided in exchange for this donation.
Tag your crew, bring the fam, and let’s show up & show out for a cause that matters!
Hey, hey, Bay Area!
Mark your calendars because Dignified Paths is bringing you the 90’s Day Party & Game Day Fundraiser – DV Awareness 365! This is more than just a party—it’s a movement!
🔥 Saturday, April 5, 2025 | 3PM – 8PM
📍 Pittsburg Senior Center 300 Presidio Lane, Pittsburg, CA
✅ Silent Auction & Giveaways 🎁
✅ Food Vendors Bringing the Flavor 🍔
✅ Local Vendors & Community Resources
✅ Games for All Ages & Kids Korner! 🎯🎨
This family-friendly event is all about good vibes, great music, and giving back. Every ticket helps Dignified Paths continue our mission—empowering survivors, educating youth, and keeping DV awareness alive 365 days a year.
Suggested donation: $25 per entry. Children under 10 are free with adult. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Dignified Paths is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 99-3899948).
No goods or services will be provided in exchange for this donation.
Tag your crew, bring the fam, and let’s show up & show out for a cause that matters!
Add a donation for Dignified Paths
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!