90's Day Party and Game Day Fundraiser

Hey, hey, Bay Area! Mark your calendars because Dignified Paths is bringing you the 90’s Day Party & Game Day Fundraiser – DV Awareness 365! This is more than just a party—it’s a movement! 🔥 Saturday, April 5, 2025 | 3PM – 8PM 📍 Pittsburg Senior Center 300 Presidio Lane, Pittsburg, CA ✅ Silent Auction & Giveaways 🎁 ✅ Food Vendors Bringing the Flavor 🍔 ✅ Local Vendors & Community Resources ✅ Games for All Ages & Kids Korner! 🎯🎨 This family-friendly event is all about good vibes, great music, and giving back. Every ticket helps Dignified Paths continue our mission—empowering survivors, educating youth, and keeping DV awareness alive 365 days a year. Suggested donation: $25 per entry. Children under 10 are free with adult. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Dignified Paths is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 99-3899948). No goods or services will be provided in exchange for this donation. Tag your crew, bring the fam, and let’s show up & show out for a cause that matters!

