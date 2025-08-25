NAACP Battle Creek Branch

NAACP Battle Creek Branch

90th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner

50 Capital Ave SW

Battle Creek, MI 49017, USA

Adult Ticket
$65

Adult Ticket

Table for 10
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 x Adult Ticket

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Social Media Mention

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*One half-page ad in the 2025 Freedom Fund Dinner souvenir book

* Two Adult Tickets

* Social Media Mention

* Logo inclusion during the 2025 Freedom Fund Dinner program video

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

* One full-page ad in the 2025 Freedom Fund Dinner souvenir book

* Five Adult Tickets

* Social Media Mention

* Logo inclusion during the 2025 Freedom Fund Dinner program video

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

* One full-page ad in the 2025 Freedom Fund Dinner souvenir book

* One table (10 tickets) in the sponsor seating section at the event venue

* Social Media Mention Pre- and Post- Event

* Logo inclusion during the 2025 Freedom Fund Dinner program video

* Recognition during the event program

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

* One full-page ad in the 2025 Freedom Fund Dinner souvenir book

* One table (10 tickets) in the sponsor seating section at the event venue

* Social Media Mention Pre- and Post- Event

* Logo inclusion during the 2025 Freedom Fund Dinner program video

* Recognition during the event program

* Opportunity to share remarks at the event

Full Page/Color (6 ½ x 9 ½)
$300
Full Page/Black & White (6 ½ x 9 ½)
$200
Half Page/Color (6 ½ x 4 ¾)
$200
Half Page/Black & White (6 ½ x4 ¾)
$100
Quarter Page/Color (3 ½ x 4 ¾)
$80
Quarter page/Black & White (3 ½ x 4 ¾)
$60
Business Card Ad (2 x 3 ½)
$30
Patrons Ad (2 Names)
$25

2 Names Only Spouses/Partners

Patron Ad
$15

1 Individual Name Only

