Congregation Bet Ha'am

Hosted by

Congregation Bet Ha'am

About this event

2024 High Holy Days

General Admission
Free
*MUST READ* 1.) You will NOT be admitted to services without a photo ID. 2.) It is $150 per household, please list all adults that have a photo ID. 3.) 4.) Please bring photo ID and QR code with you to services.
Add a donation for Congregation Bet Ha'am

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!