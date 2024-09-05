Sin City Classic 2025

Reserve your seat on the Bus for Saturday AND Compete on Sunday - bundle and save! This ticket is for PCA volunCHEERleaders.
Will you also Exhibition with your team on Sunday? Click on the (SUN) PCA Member Team Exhibition ticket at check out, even though it is FREE, so PCA has an accurate count.
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
(SAT ONLY) PCA VolunCHEER
$45
Reserve your seat on the Bus for Saturday! This ticket is for PCA volunCHEERleaders.
At the different sports on the tour, you will cheer and perform with your PCA siblings. Your team's artistic lead will dictate your performing role. The mid-day stop will include a Food Court.
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
(SUN) PCA and Member Team Exhibition
Free
Teams are encouraged to exhibition during the competition event to have fun and to promote their brand in approved team apparel. No judges! No medals! No stress!
This is a per person ticket and it's FREE for PCA! You must Register even though it is FREE.
(FUN OPTION: If possible, PCA will Exhibition the "PCA Cheer and Dance Showcase" we took to Sports on Saturday. If this is what you would like to sign up to Exhibition on Sunday, list your Group Name as "PCA".)
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
(SUN ONLY) Compete Only (one fee for all)
$60
Compete in Group Stunt, Partner Stunt, and/or Pom. This is a per person fee to compete. Pay one fee to compete in any or ALL divisions. Same rate
for PCA or Non-PCA.
If you are planning to join us on the Bus on Saturday, you should not buy this ticket, you should select (SAT and SUN) to bundle-and-save!
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
(SAT and SUN) Non-PCA VolunCHEER and Compete
$75
Reserve your seat on the Bus for Saturday AND Compete on Sunday - bundle and save! This ticket for volunCHEERleaders who are not part of a PCA Member Team.
Although you are not a PCA cheerleader (yet! ;) ), your team may also Exhibition a routine on Sunday at our Competition. This requires a separate ticket - you must also select "(SUN) Non-PCA Member Team Exhibition" and pay the separate per person fee for the Exhibition. Don't forget!
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
(SAT ONLY) Non-PCA VolunCHEER
$55
Reserve your seat on the Bus for Saturday! This ticket is for volunCHEERleaders who are not on a PCA Member Team.
At the different sports on the tour, you will cheer and perform with your PCA extended family. Your team's artistic lead will dictate your performing role. The mid-day stop will include a Food Court.
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
(SUN) Non-PCA Member Exhibition
$40
PCA welcomes exhibition performances of any kind from Non-PCA groups, too. This is also just for fun and an opportunity to be seen! For one $40 per person ticket, you can participate in as many Non-PCA Exhibitions as you want. No judges! No medals! No stress!
To inquire about partner discounts, email [email protected]
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
