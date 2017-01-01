April 8th Total Eclipse Parking

One week away - no fooling! We are seven days from the total solar eclipse! We are continuing to offer Eclipse Tips. If you are planning to travel to Kerrville
on Monday, except significant delays. Traffic will be very heavy on IH 10 and area state highways. Depart early and pack water, any needed medications, food, chairs, blankets, sunscreen, umbrellas, and something to entertain you and your fellow travelers. We recommend being parked no later than 10:00 a.m. Our Traffic Safety Plan takes effect at that time, designed to facilitate outbound traffic.