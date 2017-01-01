April 8th Total Eclipse Parking

Unity of the Hill Country will be a providing paid parking as a fundraiser for the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8th. Each spot will be available for $75.00 and is valid from the time of arrival until sundown on April 8th (approximately 8PM CST.) Preregistration is required to ensure that everyone that wishes to utilize our parking lot is able to secure their spots in a timely fashion. A printed copy of your receipt is required to ensure access to the lot. Parking will begin as early as 7AM and is limited until 10AM, to ensure that everyone is able to view the event in a timely fashion. In the event that there are spots available the day of the event, spaces will be available for $100. We are unable to provide any refunds, and all donations will automatically generate tax deductible donation receipt sent to your email. We highly recommend providing your vehicle's license plate number to verify your reservation. Please email at [email protected] for further information.





Our location at 1016 Jefferson St is only a 12 minute walk from Louise Hays park, which will host the Eclipse Festival, making our campus an ideal location to gain access to the park.





UPDATE: From Kerrville Police Department

One week away - no fooling! We are seven days from the total solar eclipse! We are continuing to offer Eclipse Tips. If you are planning to travel to Kerrvilleon Monday, except significant delays. Traffic will be very heavy on IH 10 and area state highways. Depart early and pack water, any needed medications, food, chairs, blankets, sunscreen, umbrellas, and something to entertain you and your fellow travelers. We recommend being parked no later than 10:00 a.m. Our Traffic Safety Plan takes effect at that time, designed to facilitate outbound traffic.

City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department Kerrville Eclipse Kerrville Fire Department Kerr County Sheriff's Office Traffic will be extremely heavy as soon as totality passes, as folks head for the highways to return home. Again, expect delays. Some travelers during the 2017 eclipse spent ten hours or more in bumper-to-bumper traffic. We recommend sticking around for Eclipse in the Parkto allow the worst of traffic to clear out. Nobody likes being stuck in traffic, but remember, a little bit of patience goes a long way. Follow us andfor the latest updates.







