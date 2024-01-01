A Fall Festival Sponsorship is a partial event sponsorship of $150 for a booth for our Family Fall Festival on November 1st.





Each grade level creates a fair booth and your donation will fund the booth and/or prizes.





Each grade level creates a fair booth and your donation will fund the booth and/or prizes.

We will thank you for your sponsorship on our webpage during the months of October and November, on our Fall Festival Flyers and banners, and we will prominently display a "Sponsored by" banner with your logo at the Festival. The Fall Festival is our most well attended event - almost all our students and family members come by - and it is a great way to make sure our community knows about your business or organization!