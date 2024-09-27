Designing A Brighter Future Fashion Show Tickets

Join us for an unforgettable evening at "Designing a Brighter Future" with our General Admission tickets! Enjoy access to our Fashion Showcase featuring the latest local trends and designs, as well as captivating performances by talented artists. Experience the excitement of our Auction, where you can bid on exclusive items—all proceeds support free childcare initiatives for low-income families. Together, we’ll make a lasting impact in our community!
VIP Admission
$65
Elevate your experience with our VIP Tickets!
Elevate your experience with our VIP Tickets!
Raffle Ticket
$5
A raffle ticket is your chance to win amazing prizes while supporting Knox Children Center! Each ticket is an entry into our exclusive prize drawings at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!