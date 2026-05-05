912 Taiwan Fan Night at Fenway ｜912 台灣集結

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About this event
$
• 🇹🇼 每位參加者可獲得一件台灣主題紀念 T-shirt
Includes 1 Taiwan-themed event T-shirt per attendee
• 🎁 Red Sox × Bruins 聯名球衣（限量，現場先到先領）
Red Sox × Bruins co-branded jersey (limited, first-come, first-served)
• ⚾ 與數百位台灣人與台灣之友一起坐在同一區域觀賽
Sit together with hundreds of Taiwanese fans at Fenway
• 💰 團體優惠票價（無額外手續費）
Special group rate – no additional fees
🏆 可組隊參加創意隊名比賽
Join a team and compete for the Best Team Name Award
📣 注意事項 Important Notes:
• 座位由主辦單位統一安排，將盡量依隊伍或同行者安排在一起
Seating will be arranged by the organizer (group/team seating prioritized)
• T-shirt 尺寸送出後無法更改
T-shirt size cannot be changed after submission
• 聯名球衣尺寸不保證，依現場發放為準
Jersey sizes are not guaranteed
🎟️ 電子票將於活動前發送
Tickets will be distributed electronically before the event
⚠️ 票券數量有限，售完為止
Limited tickets available
🎟 9/12 電子票重要提醒
本次活動門票將以電子票方式發送，請大家提前下載 MLB Ballpark App。
⚠️ 請務必使用「購票時填寫的同一個 Email」註冊或登入 Ballpark App，電子票才會出現在您的帳號中。
✅ 請先完成：
🎫 電子票可以轉讓嗎？
可以。收到票後，可在 Ballpark App 裡將電子票轉讓給同行家人或朋友。
轉讓方式：
Ballpark App → Wallet → 選擇 9/12 比賽門票 → Forward Tickets → 選擇票券 → 用 Email 或連結傳給對方
⚠️ 接收票的人也需要下載 Ballpark App，並使用接收票的 Email 註冊／登入，才能看到電子票。
🚫 請注意：
電子票截圖無法作為入場使用，請務必使用 Ballpark App 入場。
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