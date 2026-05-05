912 Taiwan Fan Night at Fenway ｜912 台灣集結

• 🇹🇼 每位參加者可獲得一件台灣主題紀念 T-shirt

Includes 1 Taiwan-themed event T-shirt per attendee



• 🎁 Red Sox × Bruins 聯名球衣（限量，現場先到先領）

Red Sox × Bruins co-branded jersey (limited, first-come, first-served)



• ⚾ 與數百位台灣人與台灣之友一起坐在同一區域觀賽

Sit together with hundreds of Taiwanese fans at Fenway



• 💰 團體優惠票價（無額外手續費）

Special group rate – no additional fees



🏆 可組隊參加創意隊名比賽

Join a team and compete for the Best Team Name Award



📣 注意事項 Important Notes:

• 座位由主辦單位統一安排，將盡量依隊伍或同行者安排在一起

Seating will be arranged by the organizer (group/team seating prioritized)



• T-shirt 尺寸送出後無法更改

T-shirt size cannot be changed after submission



• 聯名球衣尺寸不保證，依現場發放為準

Jersey sizes are not guaranteed



🎟️ 電子票將於活動前發送

Tickets will be distributed electronically before the event



⚠️ 票券數量有限，售完為止

Limited tickets available





🎟 9/12 電子票重要提醒

本次活動門票將以電子票方式發送，請大家提前下載 MLB Ballpark App。

⚠️ 請務必使用「購票時填寫的同一個 Email」註冊或登入 Ballpark App，電子票才會出現在您的帳號中。

✅ 請先完成：

下載 MLB Ballpark App 使用購票時填寫的 Email 註冊／登入 確認可以正常進入 App

🎫 電子票可以轉讓嗎？

可以。收到票後，可在 Ballpark App 裡將電子票轉讓給同行家人或朋友。

轉讓方式：

Ballpark App → Wallet → 選擇 9/12 比賽門票 → Forward Tickets → 選擇票券 → 用 Email 或連結傳給對方

⚠️ 接收票的人也需要下載 Ballpark App，並使用接收票的 Email 註冊／登入，才能看到電子票。

🚫 請注意：

電子票截圖無法作為入場使用，請務必使用 Ballpark App 入場。