Adrian Empire Coronation and IEM: Saturday and Sunday, November 9-10, 2024

We encourage everyone wishing to purchase the catered lunch to do so before the Friday before the event (Nov 1st.) As this is a catered luncheon, we need a head count, and cannot accommodate purchases the day of. Anyone who has not pre-registered through Zeffy, or the autocrats directly will need to make their own arrangements for lunch. Please note, no outside food and drinks are able to be consumed on the premises. The catered lunch does not include alcohol which is the responsibility of the attendees. Water will be provided. Attendees bringing children are encouraged to contact the autocrats about meal pricing.
We encourage everyone wishing to purchase the catered lunch to do so before the Friday before the event (Nov 1st.) As this is a catered luncheon, we need a head count, and cannot accommodate purchases the day of. Anyone who has not pre-registered through Zeffy, or the autocrats directly will need to make their own arrangements for lunch. Please note, no outside food and drinks are able to be consumed on the premises. The catered lunch does not include alcohol which is the responsibility of the attendees. Water will be provided. Attendees bringing children are encouraged to contact the autocrats about meal pricing.
Coronation Feast
$25
Includes a catered dinner. Attendees bringing children are encouraged to contact the autocrats about children's meals and pricing. The catered dinner does not include alcohol which is the responsibility of the attendees. Water, and non-alcoholic beverages are included in the Feast
Includes a catered dinner. Attendees bringing children are encouraged to contact the autocrats about children's meals and pricing. The catered dinner does not include alcohol which is the responsibility of the attendees. Water, and non-alcoholic beverages are included in the Feast
Sunday Combats and Arts Tournament Entry
$5
Sunday Combat and Arts Tourneys: $5 for all those entering the tourneys ( per person, not per tourney), free for non-entrants. No food will be provided, but the restaurant will be open. Please note, no outside food and drinks are able to be consumed on the premises.
Sunday Combat and Arts Tourneys: $5 for all those entering the tourneys ( per person, not per tourney), free for non-entrants. No food will be provided, but the restaurant will be open. Please note, no outside food and drinks are able to be consumed on the premises.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!