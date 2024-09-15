2024 State Officers Club Christmas Luncheon

TRADITIONAL TURKEY DINNER
Slow-roasted turkey breast served with sage stuffing, housemade mashed potatoes, savory turkey gravy, fresh-baked bread, creamery butter, tossed green salad with house ranch dressing, chef’s vegetables, dessert and a beverage.
ROASTED PORK LOIN
$45
Medallions of slow-roasted pork topped with mushroom rosemary gravy, roasted red potatoes, fresh-baked bread, creamery butter, tossed green salad with house ranch dressing, chef’s vegetables, dessert and a beverage.
Donations for Utah Food Bank
$5
The Utah State Officers Club would like to encourage Daughters to participate in our efforts to support The Utah Food Bank. Food items will be collected at the luncheon, for those who prefer to participate in that way. All monetary and food donations will be delivered to the Utah food bank following the luncheon.
