San Marco Preservation Hall Nonprofit Partner Package

Offered by
About this shop
A $200 Security Deposit is required at the time of booking, simultaneous with completion of this Contract. This Deposit must be received at least seven (7) days prior to the scheduled Event. After the Event’s conclusion and once the facility is inspected by SMPS staff, $100 of the Security Deposit will be refunded unless there has been damage to the facility or property of SMPS or noncompliance with the Keypad Lock Policy. The remaining $100 of the Security Deposit will be retained to cover cleaning costs.
Weekdays (Monday through Thursday) $50 for up to two (2) hours of use of Preservation Hall. This package is designed for schools, HOAs, neighboring nonprofits, and volunteer community groups. Your non-refundable fee helps SMPS cover the costs of utilities, cleaning, and staff. Meeting times must be scheduled no less than 30 days in advance.
Weekdays (Monday through Thursday) $50 for up to two (2) hours of use of Preservation Hall each quarter. This option allows you to pay for quarterly meetings in a lump sum. This package is designed for schools, HOAs, neighboring nonprofits, and volunteer community groups. Your non-refundable fee helps SMPS cover the costs of utilities, cleaning, and staff. Meeting times must be scheduled no less than 30 days in advance.
This event package includes a four (4) hour rental of Preservation Hall and Stockton Cottage, and it is limited to one event annually. The package requires a user agreement and must be scheduled at least 30 days in advance. Your non-refundable fee helps SMPS cover the costs of utilities, cleaning, and staff.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!