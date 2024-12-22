Logo
2024 Christmas Corner

15841 State Hwy 59, Snelling, CA 95369, USA

Would you be willing to help a child or family in our area this year for Christmas? Donate with us to purchase a Gift for a child or help provide a dinner for a family in need. 


You can choose an amount and say for a gift (with age and gender to get) or a meal. we appreciate all you can do to support our community. you may even address it to a certain family or child and we will make sure they get it.


Our even December 22, 2024, come join us for cookies and coco. along with Giving out a gift for a child Ages 2-15 and food voucher to a needy family or one that is struggling. We just to be a blessing to our comunity and give back to them.


Thank you From First Baptist Church

