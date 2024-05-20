NYSPIF 9/11 Memorial Cruise 2024

Enjoy a a scenic 3-hour cruise aboard the beautiful Timeless yacht, an open bar, Italian style buffet dinner and first-class DJ entertainment. Thank you for your support!
Supporter Sponsor
$3,000
This Sponsor Level includes 2 Tickets for the Cruise and 1 year of your business link promoted on the NYSPIF website.
Sustainer Sponsor
$7,000
This Sponsor Level includes 2 Tickets for the Cruise and 1 year of your business link and logo promoted on the NYSPIF website.
Patron Sponsor
$10,000
This Sponsor Level includes 4 Tickets for the Cruise, 2 years of your business link and logo promoted on the NYSPIF website and signage on the boat.
Partner Sponsor
$15,000
This Sponsor Level includes 6 Tickets for the Cruise, 3 years of your business link and logo promoted on the NYSPIF website, event banner on the boat and custom plaque.
Platinum Sponsor
$20,000
This Sponsor Level includes 8 Tickets for the Cruise, 3 years of your business link and logo promoted on the NYSPIF website, event banner on the boat, custom plaque and company logo on the promotional giveaway.
Food Truck Sponsor
$3,500
The Food Cart Sponsor includes 4 Tickets for the Cruise and 1 year of your business link promoted on the NYSPIF website.
Donation
$1,000
Add a donation for NYSPIF
$
