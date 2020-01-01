Wet Noses Lend-a-Paw Charity Dinner

You are invited to Wet Noses Animal Rescue's first Fundraising Dinner & Silent Auction event!





The evening will include guest speakers, special guest and comedian Jerry Farber, musical guests, and a delicious dinner with your choice. All guests are automatically eligible to receive fabulous door prizes. Come out and enjoy a fun evening with like minded animal lovers! Tickets are $100 and must be purchased in advance.* All proceeds go directly to the rescue.







Based in Blue Ridge, Georgia, Wet Noses pulls dogs from animal shelters around the state, takes in hoarding and neglect cases, and provides a soft place to land for dogs whose owners can no longer care for them. Our mission is saving lives, and we do that one dog at a time.





Wet Noses is foster based, which makes it unique from shelters and other rescues who have a location that houses all the animals in their care. Not ours. Our dogs are rehabilitated in loving homes, with families, and sleeping in beds. We specialize in seniors, shy/fearful, and special needs and our fosters patiently help the dogs in our care become ready for adoption. We see our rescue as a few steps in a path towards healing and finding a loving forever home.







We save as many dogs as we can and are proud of the 600+ happily ever afters since we began in 2020. Of course, we are a charity. And, like all charities, we are dependent upon the donations and the support of our friends and supporters. We thought a dinner like this would be a great way to bring together more animal lovers who share our passion, let them hear a little bit about us, and share some funny stories we all have in common.





Please join us for a night of delicious food and great times!





*Ticket price does not include gratuity.