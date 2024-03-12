2023-24 HERSHEYPARK AFJROTC Trip

This digital ticket is for the Cadets who have raised money through a past fundraising event and attained a specific amount of money in their account, but not the full amount. Nothing is due today, however you must hand in a check with your remaining amount that must be paid before April 19, 2024. You may pay a selected part of the payment by Friday, April 5, 2024 and the remaining portion of the tuition by Friday, April 19, 2024. If the Cadet does not attain the amount of money for the trip and purchases this ticket, the ticket will be deleted. An email, along with a phone call will be sent to parents to be made aware. You will need to purchase the right specific ticket in order to go. *Please make the check payable to EHTHS AFJROTC NJ-20222.* **If the entire tuition is not paid by Friday, April 26, 2024, the Cadet can not attend the trip.** ***The initial payment is non-refundable.*** ****All checks must be handed directly to our ASI, SMSgt. Joseph Valentine.**** A single ticket pays for the following: - A single seat on the coach bus ($55.00) - A single ticket of admission at The Civil War Museum ($10.00) - A single day pass to HERSHEYPARK ($37.00) - A lunch meal at HERSHEYPARK ($20.00) - A dinner meal at Shady Maple Smorgasbord ($30.00)

