Rocky Bleier "The Play"

Please join us for this exclusive 2 night engagement! This intimate portrait features Rocky Bleier’s multi-faceted life as a Collegiate National Champion, wounded Vietnam veteran, subsequent 4 time Super Bowl champion, family man and community activist. The Play provides a poignant introspective glimpse of a living legend. Share in this rare opportunity to witness Rocky Bleier in an intimate and unforgettable evening.

Rocky Bleier - heart of gold, body of Steel!





*A limited number of VIP tickets are available each night which includes reserved seating and access to a post show reception with Rocky Bleier and friends.









A portion of the net proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund of the Notre Dame Naples Club and University of Notre Dame Veterans Funds.





Thank you to our gracious underwriters Mike Leep, Peter Murphy and Chris Murphy





For information on sponsoring THE PLAY click here: SPONSOR THE PLAY





Kindly direct media inquiries, comments and questions to: [email protected]