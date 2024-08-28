OPM 2024 Fall Conference - Sat, Oct 12th 7:30am - 3:30 Education (Food, Bocce & Bowling to Follow)

Add a donation for Optical Professionals of Minnesota
$
OPM MEMBER 2024 Fall Conference SATURDAY Registration
$5
Thank you to our gracious sponsors we are able to offer members a full day of fun, education, giveaways and food. Space is limited so make sure you get registered soon!
Registration and Breakfast start at 7:30, education from 8-3:30pm with bocce, bowling, food and fun to follow if you wish.
Thank you to our gracious sponsors we are able to offer members a full day of fun, education, giveaways and food. Space is limited so make sure you get registered soon!
Registration and Breakfast start at 7:30, education from 8-3:30pm with bocce, bowling, food and fun to follow if you wish.
OPM NON-MEMBER 2024 Fall Conference SATURDAY Registration
$20
Thank you to our gracious sponsors we are able to offer members a full day of fun, education, giveaways and food. Space is limited so make sure you get registered soon!
Registration and Breakfast start at 7:30, education from 8-3:30pm with bocce, bowling, food and fun to follow if you wish.
Thank you to our gracious sponsors we are able to offer members a full day of fun, education, giveaways and food. Space is limited so make sure you get registered soon!
Registration and Breakfast start at 7:30, education from 8-3:30pm with bocce, bowling, food and fun to follow if you wish.
ABO Review Prep Course - SATURDAY, October 12th ONLY
$20
Thank you to our gracious sponsors we are able to offer members a full day of fun, education, giveaways and food. Space is limited so make sure you get registered soon!
Registration and Breakfast start at 7:30, education from 8-3:30pm with bocce, bowling, food and fun to follow if you wish.
*This education track is running concurrently with education track.
Thank you to our gracious sponsors we are able to offer members a full day of fun, education, giveaways and food. Space is limited so make sure you get registered soon!
Registration and Breakfast start at 7:30, education from 8-3:30pm with bocce, bowling, food and fun to follow if you wish.
*This education track is running concurrently with education track.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!