2025 A Circus Blessing Tickets

A Circus Blessing is a fundraising event created by 11 year old Kylee Zulauf to help raise funds for Blessings in a Backpack Forsyth. Blessings in a Backpack Forsyth is ran by Lambert High School students. Each week they pack meals for over 460 school age Forsyth County Students to merge the hunger gap over the weekends.

General Admission tickets include entry and seating in the grand stands for all shows. Ringside Admission tickets include entry and ringside seats at all shows for an up-close and interactive experience.








