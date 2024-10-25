2025 Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Food Truck Fee
Elm Street between Temple and Church Streets
Food Truck fee
$250
Food Truck fee for participation in the Family Fun Zone presented by the New Haven Town Green District on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Refund policy is outlined the Family Fun Zone Inclement Weather & Emergency Cancellation Policy.
Food Truck fee for participation in the Family Fun Zone presented by the New Haven Town Green District on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Refund policy is outlined the Family Fun Zone Inclement Weather & Emergency Cancellation Policy.
Special Event One Day License fee
$60
Special Event One Day License fee is only applicable to food truck vendors who do not have a current food truck license with City of New Haven. Your food truck will be included in the Umbrella Special Event application for Sunday, March 16, 2025. This fee is paid by the Associated Irish Societies (Parade) to the City of New Haven in advance of parade day as part of the application submission and is non-refundable.
Special Event One Day License fee is only applicable to food truck vendors who do not have a current food truck license with City of New Haven. Your food truck will be included in the Umbrella Special Event application for Sunday, March 16, 2025. This fee is paid by the Associated Irish Societies (Parade) to the City of New Haven in advance of parade day as part of the application submission and is non-refundable.
Add a donation for Associated Irish Societies, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!