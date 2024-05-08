Sales closed

CSLRA 2024 Annual Meeting - Optional Networking Activities - Golf

Golf
$100
Enjoy 18 holes of golf overlooking San Diego Bay on the Coronado Municipal Golf Course. Tee times will be scheduled between 1 and 1:45 PM. Golf cart and advance reservation fees are included in the price. Rental club sets are available from the Pro Shop at an additional cost of $65. Golfers must check in with the Starter 20 minutes prior to tee time.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!