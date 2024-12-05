916th booster club's Christmas party raffle 2024

Please write your name on each ticket that you’re putting in for the raffle, and keep the other end of the ticket stub. This will expedite the process of finding the winner of each raffle item, thank you :) !

Please write your name on each ticket that you’re putting in for the raffle, and keep the other end of the ticket stub. This will expedite the process of finding the winner of each raffle item, thank you :) !

More details...