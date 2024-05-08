Catching Dreams Scholarship Gala: Dinner Program
- $175
- Time 6:15 pm - 9:30 pm
- Dinner, live entertainment, and access to live authentic auction items
- Cocktail/formal
Exclusive VIP Celebrity Meet and Greet
$500
Exclusive VIP Celebrity Meet and Greet
Catching Dreams Scholarship Platinum Sponsor
$25,000
Catching Dreams Platinum Sponsor: $25,000 (Gift Bag, program recognition, email blast, share business information on tables, logo on program step and repeat, VIP 7/14/24 camp admission for (6), and (2) tables of ten at dinner program)
Catching Dreams Scholarship Gold Sponsor
$20,000
Catching Dreams Gold Sponsor: $20,000 (Gift Bag, program recognition, email blast, share business information on tables, logo on program step and repeat, VIP 7/14/24 camp admission for (4), and (1) table of ten at dinner program)
Catching Dreams Scholarship Silver Sponsor
$15,000
Catching Dreams Silver Sponsor: $15,000 (Gift Bag, program recognition, email blast, share business information on tables, logo on program step and repeat, VIP 7/14/24 camp admission for (2), and (6) tickets to the dinner program)
Catching Dreams Scholarship Bronze Sponsor
$10,000
Catching Dreams Bronze Sponsor: $10,000 (Gift Bag, program recognition, logo on program step and repeat, VIP 6/8/24 camp admission for (1), and (4) tickets to the dinner program)
