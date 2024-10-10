Taking Center Stage

VIP Experience (Includes 1 Raffle ticket per attendee)
$250
This ticket includes VIP Seating (best seats in the house), a post-show reception with the performers, AND automatic entrance into our Exclusive Raffle. Seats are limited, so scoop them up now!
VIP Admission Ticket
$150
Excellent seats for an excellent price!
General Admission Ticket
$75
Raffle Ticket Only
$100
Each ticket enters you into a raffle for a 4 Day stay in New York City in a stunning apartment near Hell's Kitchen and 2 tickets to a Broadway show.
Producer’s Circle ($5,000+)
$5,000
• Private photo opportunity with English Bernhardt and Conservatory performers prior to the show
• Best available seats for up to 4 guests
• 20 entries into raffle for 4 Days in The Big Apple and 2 tickets to a Broadway show
• Premier listing as a top sponsor at the event, in the event program, on social media, and on NCTC’s website
• Special mention in all event-related press releases
• Invitation to a donor reception with English Bernhardt and Conservatory performers after the show
• Autographed playbill signed by English Bernhardt
Broadway Star ($2,500+)
$2,500
• Priority seating for up to 2 guests
• 10 entries into raffle for 4 Days in The Big Apple and 2 tickets to a Broadway show
• Featured listing at the event, in the event program, on social media, and on NCTC’s website
• Invitation to a donor reception with performers after the show
• Autographed playbill signed by English Bernhardt
Spotlight Patron ($1,500+)
$1,500
• Reserved seating for 2 guests
• 6 entries into raffle for 4 Days in The Big Apple and 2 tickets to a Broadway show
• Special listing in the event program and on NCTC’s website
• Invitation to a donor reception with English Bernhardt and Conservatory performers after the show
Director’s Circle ($1,000+)
$1,000
• Reserved seating for 2 guests
• 4 entries into raffle for 4 Days in The Big Apple and 2 tickets to a Broadway show
• Acknowledgment in the event program and on NCTC’s website
• Invitation to a donor reception with English Bernhardt and Conservatory performers after the show
Leading Role Sponsor ($750+)
$750
• Reserved seating for 2 guests
• 2 entries into raffle for 4 Days in The Big Apple and 2 tickets to a Broadway show
• Listing in the event program
