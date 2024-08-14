ACTING WORKSHOP - FALL SESSION 2024

For the Acting Class / Scene Study with Deborah Burke. $245 for the 8-week session, Tuesdays from 5:15 - 6:45 PM. Starts Tuesday, Sept. 24th through Nov. 12th, 2024. (ALSO NOTE: Classes run 5:15 - 6:45. But if you can only arrive by 5:30 or so, that's fine... we'll fit that into the schedule. Just let me know!)

For the Acting Class / Scene Study with Deborah Burke. $245 for the 8-week session, Tuesdays from 5:15 - 6:45 PM. Starts Tuesday, Sept. 24th through Nov. 12th, 2024. (ALSO NOTE: Classes run 5:15 - 6:45. But if you can only arrive by 5:30 or so, that's fine... we'll fit that into the schedule. Just let me know!)

More details...