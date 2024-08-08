Beacon Performing Arts' Silent Auction

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600**
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600**
Classic Bark Box OR Super Chewer Box Certificate
$10
Starting bid
This certificate is valid on both our Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on our Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys, and there will be no fluff in these boxes. Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item! ($45 value)
This certificate is valid on both our Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on our Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys, and there will be no fluff in these boxes. Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item! ($45 value)
2 Happy Hour Tickets
$25
Starting bid
Gift Certificate good for 2 Happy Hour tickets
to Fort Worth Crawling’s Cowboy Pub Crawl. Our History Tour Pub Crawls mix good times, cold drinks, and hidden history into a potent brew for a fun and memorable experience in The Stockyards. ($130 Value)
Gift Certificate good for 2 Happy Hour tickets
to Fort Worth Crawling’s Cowboy Pub Crawl. Our History Tour Pub Crawls mix good times, cold drinks, and hidden history into a potent brew for a fun and memorable experience in The Stockyards. ($130 Value)
Hammock Cove Antigua Vacation
$300
Starting bid
RESORT INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
HAMMOCK COVE ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS ($5,700 value)
Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Villa
Located adjacent to Devil’s Bridge National Park, this intimate villa resort provides a truly indulgent and customizable holiday for discerning travelers. All 41 private single-story villas are equipped with king beds, “infinity edge” plunge pool, spacious private terrace overlooking stunning turquoise waters, pickleball courts, personal guest ambassador, Michelin-Star Chef — Gourmet Dining and personal cocktail lounge.
This Certificate provides Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas
(double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Villa. (valued up to $1,900 per room depending on dates of travel). All reservations are subject to a minimum supplement of $306-$323 per person/per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests
choosing to upgrade to Waterfront Villa category may do so at additional charge of $200 per villa, per night based on availability at the time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort’s normal cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama.
RESORT INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
HAMMOCK COVE ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS ($5,700 value)
Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Villa
Located adjacent to Devil’s Bridge National Park, this intimate villa resort provides a truly indulgent and customizable holiday for discerning travelers. All 41 private single-story villas are equipped with king beds, “infinity edge” plunge pool, spacious private terrace overlooking stunning turquoise waters, pickleball courts, personal guest ambassador, Michelin-Star Chef — Gourmet Dining and personal cocktail lounge.
This Certificate provides Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas
(double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Villa. (valued up to $1,900 per room depending on dates of travel). All reservations are subject to a minimum supplement of $306-$323 per person/per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests
choosing to upgrade to Waterfront Villa category may do so at additional charge of $200 per villa, per night based on availability at the time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort’s normal cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama.
The Verandah Antigua Vacation
$250
Starting bid
THE VERANDAH ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
($4,200 value)
Waterview Suite accommodations for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per suite
Retreat in luxury at a truly All-Inclusive, Exclusively-Adult hideaway in Antigua. Superbly located on 30 acres of palm-studded beach front and indented
coastlines, The Verandah Antigua is the perfect tropical paradise for your next romantic escape. The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil’s Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts & fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, friends getaway or just looking to escape
and leave the world behind.
This Certificate provides Waterview Suite accommodations for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Suite. (valued up to $1,400 per room depending on dates of travel) at The Veranda Antigua. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $160 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional.
Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher suite category may do so for as little as $40 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama
THE VERANDAH ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
($4,200 value)
Waterview Suite accommodations for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per suite
Retreat in luxury at a truly All-Inclusive, Exclusively-Adult hideaway in Antigua. Superbly located on 30 acres of palm-studded beach front and indented
coastlines, The Verandah Antigua is the perfect tropical paradise for your next romantic escape. The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil’s Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts & fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, friends getaway or just looking to escape
and leave the world behind.
This Certificate provides Waterview Suite accommodations for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Suite. (valued up to $1,400 per room depending on dates of travel) at The Veranda Antigua. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $160 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional.
Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher suite category may do so for as little as $40 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama
St. James Club Antigua Vacation
$200
Starting bid
ST. JAMES'S CLUB & VILLAS, ANTIGUA ($3,600 value)
Premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room
Experience a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua’s southeastern coast where clear turquoise waters surround your own private oasis. Two magnificent white- sand beaches, six pools, four distinct restaurants, non-motorized water sports, pickleball courts & fitness center, supervised kids' activities, spa and nightly
entertainment. St. James’s Club will leave you with amazing island memories to last a lifetime.
This Certificate provides Premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double
occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,200 per room depending on dates of travel) at St. James’s Club & Villas. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all
dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional.
Guest choosing to upgrade to higher category may do so for as little as $60 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability,
some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama.
ST. JAMES'S CLUB & VILLAS, ANTIGUA ($3,600 value)
Premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room
Experience a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua’s southeastern coast where clear turquoise waters surround your own private oasis. Two magnificent white- sand beaches, six pools, four distinct restaurants, non-motorized water sports, pickleball courts & fitness center, supervised kids' activities, spa and nightly
entertainment. St. James’s Club will leave you with amazing island memories to last a lifetime.
This Certificate provides Premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double
occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,200 per room depending on dates of travel) at St. James’s Club & Villas. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all
dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional.
Guest choosing to upgrade to higher category may do so for as little as $60 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability,
some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama.
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua Vacation
$200
Starting bid
PINEAPPLE BEACH CLUB ANTIGUA
EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS ($3,150 value)
Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)for up to 10 nights per room
The simple, unadorned pleasures of the Caribbean await at the Adults-Only Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. Set on 30 acres of tropical paradise, with a spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, two freshwater swimming pools, non-motorized water sports, comfortable accommodations, three dining options, pickleball courts, fitness center & more, this resort is perfect for those seeking laidback fun in the sun, a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua.
This Certificate provides Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,050 per room depending on dates of travel) at Pineapple Beach Club. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all
beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional.
Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $66 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability,
some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama.
PINEAPPLE BEACH CLUB ANTIGUA
EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS ($3,150 value)
Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)for up to 10 nights per room
The simple, unadorned pleasures of the Caribbean await at the Adults-Only Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. Set on 30 acres of tropical paradise, with a spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, two freshwater swimming pools, non-motorized water sports, comfortable accommodations, three dining options, pickleball courts, fitness center & more, this resort is perfect for those seeking laidback fun in the sun, a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua.
This Certificate provides Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,050 per room depending on dates of travel) at Pineapple Beach Club. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all
beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional.
Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $66 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability,
some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama.
Galley Bay Resort & Spa Antigua Vacation
$300
Starting bid
GALLEY BAY RESORT & SPA EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS ($5,700 value)
Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)for up to 10 nights per room
Galley Bay Resort & Spa, a 40-acre exotic paradise surrounded by a tranquil bird sanctuary and 3/4-mile-long stretch of white sand beach along the crystal blue Caribbean Sea. An intimate hideaway for discerning adult travelers, this award
winning resort features just 98 accommodations spectacular sunset views, sumptuous beachside dining, watersport, romance, & relaxing Indulge Spa.
This Certificate provides Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double
occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,900 per room depending on dates of travel). All reservations are subject to mandatory supplement of $306- $323 per person, per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities and activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to
upgrade to higher category may do so for $200 per room, per night. Resort black- out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24.
Air transportation is not included. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama.
GALLEY BAY RESORT & SPA EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS ($5,700 value)
Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)for up to 10 nights per room
Galley Bay Resort & Spa, a 40-acre exotic paradise surrounded by a tranquil bird sanctuary and 3/4-mile-long stretch of white sand beach along the crystal blue Caribbean Sea. An intimate hideaway for discerning adult travelers, this award
winning resort features just 98 accommodations spectacular sunset views, sumptuous beachside dining, watersport, romance, & relaxing Indulge Spa.
This Certificate provides Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double
occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,900 per room depending on dates of travel). All reservations are subject to mandatory supplement of $306- $323 per person, per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities and activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to
upgrade to higher category may do so for $200 per room, per night. Resort black- out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24.
Air transportation is not included. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama.
Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama Vacation
$250
Starting bid
LOS ESTABLOS BOUTIQUE RESORT, PANAMA ($4,350 value)
Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room
Award winning 5-star boutique Inn boasting magnificent gardens, adventure walks, & breathtaking views Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation, this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Barú Volcano set against
Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen
TV’s with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-Fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens.
This Certificate provides Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued at $1,450 per room). All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per
night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person. (not day of arrival/departure) Government tax/ service is additional.
Guests choosing to upgrade to a suite category may do so for $50 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability,
some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
LOS ESTABLOS BOUTIQUE RESORT, PANAMA ($4,350 value)
Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room
Award winning 5-star boutique Inn boasting magnificent gardens, adventure walks, & breathtaking views Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation, this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Barú Volcano set against
Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen
TV’s with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-Fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens.
This Certificate provides Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued at $1,450 per room). All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per
night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person. (not day of arrival/departure) Government tax/ service is additional.
Guests choosing to upgrade to a suite category may do so for $50 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability,
some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
The Club Barbados Vacation
$200
Starting bid
THE CLUB BARBADOS EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS ($3,225 value)
One-Bedroom Suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room
The Club Barbados, located on the prestigious platinum west coast of the island offers guests an adults only experience. There is plenty to enjoy with spacious accommodations, three freshwater swimming pools, water sports, two dining options, tennis, fitness center, spa, piano bar & lounges. The Club Barbados exudes intimacy with its romantic oceanfront setting, tropical gardens, cozy walkways, and friendly social atmosphere.
This Certificate provides One-Bedroom Suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,075 per room depending on dates of travel) at The Club Barbados. All reservations are
subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional.
Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $56 per room, per night based on availability at time of
booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per
person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal
cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama.
THE CLUB BARBADOS EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS ($3,225 value)
One-Bedroom Suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room
The Club Barbados, located on the prestigious platinum west coast of the island offers guests an adults only experience. There is plenty to enjoy with spacious accommodations, three freshwater swimming pools, water sports, two dining options, tennis, fitness center, spa, piano bar & lounges. The Club Barbados exudes intimacy with its romantic oceanfront setting, tropical gardens, cozy walkways, and friendly social atmosphere.
This Certificate provides One-Bedroom Suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,075 per room depending on dates of travel) at The Club Barbados. All reservations are
subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional.
Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $56 per room, per night based on availability at time of
booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per
person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal
cancellation policies.
BONUS INVITATION: As a holder of this Certificate
you also receive an extra Certificate stay to 5-star
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama.
Secluded in the Smokies Vacation Rental
$300
Starting bid
3 night stay in Sevierville, TN ($2500 value)
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, +game room, sleeps 11 guests.
Secluded in the Smokies is a newly remodeled, breathtaking property! 5 acre cabin with hot tub, bunk room, fully equipped kitchen, game & theatre room!
This cabin is every traveler's dream when coming to the Smoky mountains set on 5 acres, meaning guests enjoy the relaxation and peacefulness that comes with such privacy.
Make sure to check out your welcome gift with complimentary snacks, amenities, souvenir “Secluded in the Smokies socks” and a token for FREE duckpin bowling at The Pines.
3 night stay in Sevierville, TN ($2500 value)
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, +game room, sleeps 11 guests.
Secluded in the Smokies is a newly remodeled, breathtaking property! 5 acre cabin with hot tub, bunk room, fully equipped kitchen, game & theatre room!
This cabin is every traveler's dream when coming to the Smoky mountains set on 5 acres, meaning guests enjoy the relaxation and peacefulness that comes with such privacy.
Make sure to check out your welcome gift with complimentary snacks, amenities, souvenir “Secluded in the Smokies socks” and a token for FREE duckpin bowling at The Pines.
4 Tickets to Jane Glover conducts Mozart
$50
Starting bid
4 tickets to Jane Glover conducts Mozart Friday, October 25th, 2024 at 7:30 pm at Bass Performance Hall. ($340 value)
Winner will be given the best available seats (excluding boxes) at the time they are assigned.
4 tickets to Jane Glover conducts Mozart Friday, October 25th, 2024 at 7:30 pm at Bass Performance Hall. ($340 value)
Winner will be given the best available seats (excluding boxes) at the time they are assigned.
Outdoor Adventure Center Family 4 pack
$5
Starting bid
Family 4 pack tickets to DNR Outdoor Adventure Park in Michigan. Exhibits include: Beaver Lodge & Wetland, Duck blind, 35 ft tall Tree, Fire Circle, indoor waterfall and more! ($20 value)
Family 4 pack tickets to DNR Outdoor Adventure Park in Michigan. Exhibits include: Beaver Lodge & Wetland, Duck blind, 35 ft tall Tree, Fire Circle, indoor waterfall and more! ($20 value)
Two Tickets to a TI Classical Series Concert
$50
Starting bid
This certificate is redeemable for two (2) tickets to your choice of a TI Classical Series Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert. ($160 value)
Please know that this certificate must be redeemed by December 31, 2025. Seating is done at the discretion of the box office and is based on concert availability.
This certificate is redeemable for two (2) tickets to your choice of a TI Classical Series Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert. ($160 value)
Please know that this certificate must be redeemed by December 31, 2025. Seating is done at the discretion of the box office and is based on concert availability.
Chicken N Pickle Party for 4
$30
Starting bid
One pickleball court for 60 min, paddles and pickleball rental for 4, 2 appetizers at Chicken N Pickle OKC. ($100 value)
One pickleball court for 60 min, paddles and pickleball rental for 4, 2 appetizers at Chicken N Pickle OKC. ($100 value)
Young Living Gift Basket
$25
Starting bid
Young Living Gift Basket: Thieves vitality 5ml, Thieves Cleaner, Thieves Foaming Hand Soap, and Ember Diffuser. ($91.50 value)
Young Living Gift Basket: Thieves vitality 5ml, Thieves Cleaner, Thieves Foaming Hand Soap, and Ember Diffuser. ($91.50 value)
Crayla Experience Plano Tickets
$25
Starting bid
2 General Admission Tickets to the Crayola Experience in Plano, TX. ($60 value)
2 General Admission Tickets to the Crayola Experience in Plano, TX. ($60 value)