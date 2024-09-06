Southies 12U 2025

Hosted by

Southies 12U 2025

About this raffle

Add a donation for Southies 12U 2025

$

Sales closed

Southies 12U Raffle for ULTIMATE DODGERS | PADRES | ANGELS Baseball Experience

Raffle Entry for Dodgers Package 9/21
$50
ULTIMATE DODGERS Baseball Experience: Vs. Rockies, 9/21/24, 6:10PM - 4 Tickets (Section 30BL, Row 1) - 2 Parking Passes - Access to restaurant and lounge, which include complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Raffle Entry for Padres Package 9/21
$50
ULTIMATE PADRES Baseball Experience: Vs. White Sox, 9/21/24, 5:40pm - 4 Tickets (4th Row Behind Home Plate, Section DUG6) - VIP Parking, private entrance to Petco Park - Private Access to Padres Batting Practice - Early Access: 2 hours prior to 1st Pitch - All inclusive food and beverage including plated meals. Dedicated servers for in-seat delivery
Raffle Entry for Angels Package 9/28
$25
ULTIMATE Angels Baseball Experience: Vs. Rangers, 9/28/24, 6:38PM -4 tickets (Section 123, Row D) -Premier Parking Pass

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!