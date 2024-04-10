ZONTA Club of Greenville Membership 2024

Dear Zontians,
As we approach the start of the next Zonta year, it is time to renew your membership. Your continued support is invaluable in advancing our mission.
Membership Fees Details:
Due Date: April 10, 2024
Amount: $220
Zonta Year: June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025
Please make sure that your payment reaches us by the April 10, 2024 as this allows us to pay our dues to Zonta International and keep in alignment with our bylaws.
Warm Regards,
Elaine Braeuning
President 2023-2024
ZONTA Club of Greenville