Lynch Family Spaghetti Dinner

The teachers at Allison Park Elementary School in the Chartiers-Houston School District are looking for participates to raise money for our fellow colleague’s husband and family. We are holding a spaghetti dinner on June 12, 2024, to benefit this loving family.





Tim Lynch, husband of Kristen Lynch who is a teacher at Allison Park Elementary, has been living with congenital heart defects for his entire life. His first heart surgery was after he was only 10 hours old, and he has had two other heart surgeries since then. Each time Tim has defied the odds and exceeded all expectations. Now at the age of 43, Tim faces another surgery. However, this time it is for a dual heart and liver transplant which is both complex and costly. Currently, Tim is an inpatient at UPMC where he is waiting to receive both organs. His wife Kristen and two sons are navigating this time with as much grace as Tim, but they can all use your help.





We have a goal of $10,000 to help Tim and his family with the expenses that accompany such a complex procedure as well as the recovery. The only way we can achieve this is with help from you.