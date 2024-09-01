Mayer Hawthorne DJ Set Fundraiser For The Center for Social Equity Support VIP

Limited Availability: We have only 100 of these exclusive gift bags available, and they can be purchased for $150. Each purchase includes a ticket to the event and access to all the activations—a grand deal you won't want to miss! The bags will be available for pick-up at a nearby dispensary, making it convenient for attendees to collect and enjoy. The contents of the bag can be enjoyed in Tetra during the event, allowing for a full, immersive experience. Our exclusive event gift bag, valued at over $300, is a carefully curated collection of premium cannabis products, CBD items, and unique accessories, generously provided by our incredible sponsors. This gift bag is a highlight of our fundraiser, offering attendees a chance to experience some of the finest products in the industry while supporting a great cause. Cannabis Products: Wana Brands: Delicious gummies that showcase the best in cannabis edibles. Smokies Edibles: Another top-tier gummy brand, adding variety to your edible experience. The Clear Cartridges: Top-quality cannabis oil cartridges for a smooth experience. Soiku Bano: Premium solventless hash that represents the pinnacle of extraction methods. Bud and Marys: High-quality cartridges delivering exceptional flavor and potency. Meraki: Fresh flower that brings the essence of cannabis cultivation to your senses. Ripple: Water-soluble cannabis products for versatile and convenient consumption. Indico: Premium Joints will be included CBD Products and Accessories: Betty Wellness Love Potion: A delightful CBD treat to enhance your wellness journey. GreenDoor: Cannabis Journal to learn more about how use of the products. Clipper Lighters: Reliable and stylish lighters, perfect for every cannabis enthusiast. ZigZag Papers and Unreleased Products: The iconic brand offers rolling papers and exclusive items. Stache Products: Batteries and the Connector for on the go nectar collecting with a grinder as well. Hemper: Smoking Accessories for the cannabis lover Malek Seed Co: a pack of seeds will be included in every giftbag YoTips: To make your smoking safer The Adam Dunn Show: Terp Locs

