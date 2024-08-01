Add a donation for Community Resources For Justice Inc
$
General Admission Tickets
$100
Ticket Includes: Event Access with Food & Beverages included
Ticket Includes: Event Access with Food & Beverages included
Tier 1 Sponsorship ~ Kadupul Flower
$15,000
Premier Sponsorship Includes
~ Name and Logo featured on website and all social media posts.
~ Name and Logo prominently featured on step and repeat sign.
~ One-minute video of your Brand/Business to be shown on the Video Wall at the Event.
~ Recognition by Emcee during Event.
~ Premier placement of Name and or Logo on the RISE & BLOOM T-Shirts.
~ 10 RISE & BLOOM T-Shirts
~ Full page color advertisement in our Event program.
~ VIP reserved table for 10 with champagne at the event.
~ 10 VIP SWAG Bags.
Tier 2 Sponsorship ~Juliet Rose
$10,000
Sponsorship Includes
~ Name and Logo featured on website and all social media posts.
~ Name and Logo prominently featured on step and repeat sign.
~ One-minute video of your Brand/Business to be shown on the Video Wall at the Event.
~ Recognition by Emcee during Event.
~ Name and or Logo on the RISE & BLOOM T-Shirts.
~ 8 RISE & BLOOM T-Shirts
~ Half page color advertisement in our Event program.
~ VIP reserved table for 8 with champagne at the event.
~ 8 VIP SWAG Bags
Tier 3 Sponsorship ~ Shenzhen Nongke Orchid
$5,000
Sponsorship Includes
~ Name and Logo featured on website and 10 social media posts.
~ Name and Logo prominently featured on step and repeat sign.
~ Recognition by Emcee during Event.
~ One third page color advertisement in our Event program.
~ VIP reserved table for 5 with champagne at the event.
~ 5 VIP SWAG Bags.
Tier 4 Sponsorship ~ Ruby Rose
$1,000
Sponsorship Includes
~Name and Logo featured on website and 3 social media posts.
~ Name and Logo featured on step and repeat sign.
~ Recognition by Emcee during Event.
~ One quarter page color advertisement in our Event program.
~ VIP reserved table for 2 with champagne at the event.
~ 2 VIP SWAG Bags.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!