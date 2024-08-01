Sales closed

RISE & Bloom

305 Knowlton St

Bridgeport, CT 06608, USA

Add a donation for Community Resources For Justice Inc

$

General Admission Tickets item
General Admission Tickets
$100
Ticket Includes: Event Access with Food & Beverages included
Tier 1 Sponsorship ~ Kadupul Flower item
Tier 1 Sponsorship ~ Kadupul Flower
$15,000
Premier Sponsorship Includes ~ Name and Logo featured on website and all social media posts. ~ Name and Logo prominently featured on step and repeat sign. ~ One-minute video of your Brand/Business to be shown on the Video Wall at the Event. ~ Recognition by Emcee during Event. ~ Premier placement of Name and or Logo on the RISE & BLOOM T-Shirts. ~ 10 RISE & BLOOM T-Shirts ~ Full page color advertisement in our Event program. ~ VIP reserved table for 10 with champagne at the event. ~ 10 VIP SWAG Bags.
Tier 2 Sponsorship ~Juliet Rose item
Tier 2 Sponsorship ~Juliet Rose
$10,000
Sponsorship Includes ~ Name and Logo featured on website and all social media posts. ~ Name and Logo prominently featured on step and repeat sign. ~ One-minute video of your Brand/Business to be shown on the Video Wall at the Event. ~ Recognition by Emcee during Event. ~ Name and or Logo on the RISE & BLOOM T-Shirts. ~ 8 RISE & BLOOM T-Shirts ~ Half page color advertisement in our Event program. ~ VIP reserved table for 8 with champagne at the event. ~ 8 VIP SWAG Bags
Tier 3 Sponsorship ~ Shenzhen Nongke Orchid item
Tier 3 Sponsorship ~ Shenzhen Nongke Orchid
$5,000
Sponsorship Includes ~ Name and Logo featured on website and 10 social media posts. ~ Name and Logo prominently featured on step and repeat sign. ~ Recognition by Emcee during Event. ~ One third page color advertisement in our Event program. ~ VIP reserved table for 5 with champagne at the event. ~ 5 VIP SWAG Bags.
Tier 4 Sponsorship ~ Ruby Rose item
Tier 4 Sponsorship ~ Ruby Rose
$1,000
Sponsorship Includes ~Name and Logo featured on website and 3 social media posts. ~ Name and Logo featured on step and repeat sign. ~ Recognition by Emcee during Event. ~ One quarter page color advertisement in our Event program. ~ VIP reserved table for 2 with champagne at the event. ~ 2 VIP SWAG Bags.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!