Premier Sponsorship Includes ~ Name and Logo featured on website and all social media posts. ~ Name and Logo prominently featured on step and repeat sign. ~ One-minute video of your Brand/Business to be shown on the Video Wall at the Event. ~ Recognition by Emcee during Event. ~ Premier placement of Name and or Logo on the RISE & BLOOM T-Shirts. ~ 10 RISE & BLOOM T-Shirts ~ Full page color advertisement in our Event program. ~ VIP reserved table for 10 with champagne at the event. ~ 10 VIP SWAG Bags.

