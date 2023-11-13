Membership 2023

Annual Membership
$35

Valid for one year

Access to a members-only Facebook group to connect with other educators interested in the Science of Reading Receive first access to upcoming events in our members-only Facebook group Invitation to a virtual annual meeting Opportunities to become involved in our work Monthly newsletter The Reading League, our national affiliate
Add a donation for The Reading League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!