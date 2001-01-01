Pike Autism Support Services Comic Strip Workshop

Have you ever wanted to create your own comic but are curious about where to begin? This is the course for you!

Throughout this class our instructor, Joseph, will lead his students through the creative process of illustrating a comic from start to finish! Students will explore both digital and physical modalities by combining old-school techniques like pen and paper drawing with modern-day technology to take their comic pages from the thumbnail stage into a final full color finished comic illustration!





This course is designed for individuals ages 10 and above who have the ability to engage in 2 step tasks independently. Participants must possess the ability to hold a pen/pencil independently and respond (verbally or non-verbally) when spoken to. Unfortunately, this course is not designed for individuals who require 1:1 support that are not able to be accompanied by a professional- if your child requires 1:1 support and does have a support person (HAB worker, TSS worker, ABA therapist, PCA, friend, or relative) who wishes to attend with them, please ensure that this person plans to sit with student at all times and aid them throughout the duration of this course. If your child requires 1:1 support and does not have a support person, please contact Jeannemarie ([email protected]) or Hailey ([email protected]) to learn more about how to access a support person for your child.





This course will begin on Monday, June 10th at 5pm and will conclude on Monday, July 15th. This course will be held at our office located in the Milford Community House, the address for our office is 201 Broad Street, Milford, PA. The total cost for the 6 sessions of this course is $60 (just $10/session). The total cost of this course must be paid at time of registration via Zeffy. We do anticipate that this course will sell out, so please be sure to reserve your spot ASAP, as spaces in this course will be offered at a first come, first serve basis.





If you have any questions regarding this course or its registration, please do not hesitate to contact Hailey at [email protected]