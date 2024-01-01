Win a 4-Pack to a Las Vegas Escape room

Win a Party of Four for Las Vegas Escape Room Tickets!
Support Hostel Living and get a chance to win a party of four for Las Vegas Escape Room tickets for just a $25 buy-in! Your contribution helps us build affordable housing and supports a great cause.
Here's How to Enter:
Buy a Ticket: Each $25 donation gets you one raffle ticket.
Increase Your Chances: The more tickets you buy, the higher your chances of winning!
Prize:
Party of Four for Las Vegas Escape Room Tickets: Test your wits and teamwork skills in a thrilling escape room adventure with friends!
Why Support Hostel Living?
Affordable Housing: Your donations help us build homes for those in need.
Community Impact: Improve the quality of life in your community.
Sustainable Living: We promote eco-friendly housing solutions.
Transparency: See exactly how your donations are making a difference.
Don't Miss Out!
Buy your raffle ticket today and enter for your chance to win a party of four for Las Vegas Escape Room tickets. Every $25 counts!
Visit HostelLivinglv.com
Follow Us:
Facebook: Hostel Living
Support a great cause and enjoy an exciting escape room experience in Las Vegas. Good luck!
Terms and Conditions apply. See the website for details.