2025 - Michigan Communication Directors Association Membership

Primary Membership
$500

Renews yearly on: February 28

Primary ($500.00)- Primary membership in this Association is available only to persons who serve their agencies as the primary management position responsible for planning, organizing, staffing, directing, controlling and operating functions of a primary Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) in Michigan and are designated as a Director, Executive Director, Manager or Coordinator.
Secondary Membership
$200

Renews yearly on: February 28

Secondary ($200.00) — Secondary membership in this Association is available only to persons who serve their agencies primarily in administrative or management positions assisting Primary Members with planning, organizing, staffing, directing, controlling and operating functions of a primary Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) in Michigan, and who are designated as an assistant director or manager. Secondary Members are voting members who are eligible to serve on the executive board and committees if appointed. Secondary Members shall only vote in the absence of the Primary Member.
Supplementary Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: February 28

Supplementary ($100.00) A supplementary membership is available for an additional management employee of a primary PSAP. These employees must serve their agencies primarily in a management positions assisting Primary Members and Secondary members involved with planning, organizing, staffing, directing, controlling and operating functions of a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) in Michigan. A PSAP requesting supplementary membership will be asked to provide a copy of the job description for the employee requesting membership to ensure appropriate membership and designation
9-1-1 Coordinator
$500

Renews yearly on: February 28

9-1-1 Coordinator ($500.00)- 9-1-1 Coordinator membership in this Association is available only to persons eligible who are in primary management positions employed, compensated, appointed, or elected by a federal, state, or local government agency and who are responsible for the planning and/or coordination of the delivery of 9-1-1 services in a Michigan County or PSAP.
Secondary PSAP Director
$500

Renews yearly on: February 28

Director of a Secondary PSAP ($500.00) Director of a Secondary PSAP membership in this Association is available only to persons who serve their agencies primarily in administrative or management positions responsible for planning, organizing, staffing, directing, controlling and operating functions of a secondary Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) in Michigan
Michigan State Police Communications Section Manager
$500

Renews yearly on: February 28

9-1-1 State Administrator
$500

Renews yearly on: February 28

Director of the Michigan’s Public Safety Communications Syst
$500

Renews yearly on: February 28

