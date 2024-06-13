2025 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Team Registration

2024 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Corporate Team Registration Each team receives:
● Company name on the official event t-shirt
● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch
● 25 festival drinking cups
Nonprofit Team Registration (2025 Pricing)
$1,000
2024 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Nonprofit Team Registration.
Each team receives:
● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch
● 25 festival drinking cups
Sponsor Team Registration - Complimentary
Free
2025 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Complimentary Team Registration Each team receives:
● Company name on the official event t-shirt
● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch
● 25 festival drinking cups
● Additional sponsor benefits at designated level
Individual Paddler
$50
2025 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Individual Paddler Registration.
Must be 16 years or older!
***Please put NA under any team questions when filling out your registration.
Each paddler receives:
● Shared 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Festival drinking cup
Athlete's Village Tent & Tables
$500
Tent Only Package Includes:
● One (1) 20x20-ft. tent
● Two (2) tables
Team Food & Beverage
$500
Continental breakfast, juices, sodas, and catered lunch for 40 people (all provided on Saturday)
Generator
$200
Generator Add-on Package Includes:
● One (1) 2,000-watt inverter generator with gas
Pole Mount Fan
$50
Pole Mount Fan Add-on Package Includes:
● One (1) pole mount fan (needs generator to function)
String Globe Lights
$40
String Globe Lights Add-on Package Includes:
● One (1) set of string globe lights (illuminates a 20x20-ft tent; needs generator to function)
Tables Only
$40
● Two (2) tables
Add a donation for Children's Protection Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!