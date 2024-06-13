Children's Protection Center

Hosted by

Children's Protection Center

About this event

2025 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Team Registration

Lake Willastein

Maumelle, AR

Corporate Team Registration (2025 Pricing) item
Corporate Team Registration (2025 Pricing)
$1,250
2024 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Corporate Team Registration Each team receives: ● Company name on the official event t-shirt ● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space ● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching ● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee ● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch ● 25 festival drinking cups
Nonprofit Team Registration (2025 Pricing) item
Nonprofit Team Registration (2025 Pricing)
$1,000
2024 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Nonprofit Team Registration. Each team receives: ● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space ● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching ● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee ● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch ● 25 festival drinking cups
Sponsor Team Registration - Complimentary item
Sponsor Team Registration - Complimentary
Free
2025 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Complimentary Team Registration Each team receives: ● Company name on the official event t-shirt ● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space ● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching ● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee ● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch ● 25 festival drinking cups ● Additional sponsor benefits at designated level
Individual Paddler item
Individual Paddler
$50
2025 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Individual Paddler Registration. Must be 16 years or older! ***Please put NA under any team questions when filling out your registration. Each paddler receives: ● Shared 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space ● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching ● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee ● Festival drinking cup
Athlete's Village Tent & Tables item
Athlete's Village Tent & Tables
$500
Tent Only Package Includes: ● One (1) 20x20-ft. tent ● Two (2) tables
Team Food & Beverage item
Team Food & Beverage
$500
Continental breakfast, juices, sodas, and catered lunch for 40 people (all provided on Saturday)
Generator item
Generator
$200
Generator Add-on Package Includes: ● One (1) 2,000-watt inverter generator with gas
Pole Mount Fan item
Pole Mount Fan
$50
Pole Mount Fan Add-on Package Includes: ● One (1) pole mount fan (needs generator to function)
String Globe Lights item
String Globe Lights
$40
String Globe Lights Add-on Package Includes: ● One (1) set of string globe lights (illuminates a 20x20-ft tent; needs generator to function)
Tables Only item
Tables Only
$40
● Two (2) tables
Add a donation for Children's Protection Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!