2024 AGM Shop Online!

PADS KEEP GIRLS IN SCHOOL - KENYA: In poor, rural areas of western Kenya even the most basic sanitary supplies for menstruating school girls are hard to secure and the privacy to take care of oneself while at school is usually unavailable. Some schools have no latrines or private spaces to change; few have water for washing up. This means girls regularly stay home from school during their periods and that lost time adversely affects their education. By working in 40 schools with approximately 1000 girls, we can change this! Catherine, a student, struggled with missing school during her periods because her access to sanitary supplies was limited and her school did not have adequate latrines with water. Now, with help from Sasa Harambee, she no longer misses school. She can take care of her monthly needs and keep up with her studies. Her self-confidence has soared!

