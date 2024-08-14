2024 AGM Shop Online!

Provides Pet Food for 1 pet whose family can't afford it.
Animal Rescue League
$50
Provides food, shelter, care and vet services for 1 shelter pet.
Animal Rescue League
$100
Provides emergency life saving medical care for 1 pet with a traumatic injury or illness
Arabic Outreach Center
$10
Products for an immigrant/refugee family with a baby: a package of diapers or over-the-counter medicine
Arabic Outreach Center
$35
This purchase buys a tank of gas to transport Arabic-speaking individuals to job interviews, school conferences, medical appointments , social services, etc.
Arabic Outreach Center
$75
This gift helps high school juniors and seniors of immigrant/refugee families plan for a successful future by paying for college entrance exams, application fees, and other related expenses.
Central Iowa Shelter Services
$20
Provides meals for 1 person.
Central Iowa Shelter Services
$65
Provides a gift to fund one night of shelter for someone in need.
Central Iowa Shelter Services
$140
Provides a week of meals at the shelter for one person.
ChildServe
$35
Provides a gift of winter hats and gloves, socks and underwear, pajamas, a dress, pants, shirt, or baby care items based on the individual requests of local families in need.
CROSS Outreach
$40
Provides 2 at risk students with backpacks filled with grade appropriate school supplies.
CROSS Outreach
$100
Provide 2 families with a gift card to purchase food or hygiene items
CROSS Outreach
$500
Provides 1 Family with a security deposit so they can move into their own apartment
Crossroads of Iowa
$40
Provides furnishings for a future Crossroads of Iowa house.
Crossroads of Iowa
$60
Provide a house for women returning from prison.
Denali Foundation
$50
Provide art therapy for vulnerable groups including low income, homeless, and domestic violence shelters.
Denali Foundation
$120
Provides art supplies to children in temporary evacuation shelters after natural disasters.
Denali Foundation
$300
Provides pottery wheel(s) for children living on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.
Food Pantry Garden
$25
Located at St Paul Presbyterian Church. This garden has been in existence for 25 years, with the purpose of easing food insecurity. All of our produce goes directly to the Johnston Partnership. Your gift to the St Paul Pantry Garden helps to provide plants and seedlings, non-chemical supplies to manage pests, disease, and feeding of the garden. In addition, your gift will help with repair and replacement of tools. Many thanks for your help.
Genesis Youth Foundation
$50
Provides 2 student incentives which are rewards for good behavior and/or good grades.
Genesis Youth Foundation
$100
Provide gas for one Genesis van of 15 students.
Genesis Youth Foundation
$300
Provides one month's worth of culturally appropriate meals for Ubuntu Leadership Academy Program
Johnston Partnership
$25
Provides a gift that fills 5 Friday bags for Food insecure Johnston students.
Johnston Partnership
$50
A gift to support a JUMP student for achieving an academic goal.
Johnston Partnership
$75
Provide personal care and cleaning products for a Johnston family in need
Legacy of Light
$15
Provides labor & transportation to install 1 solar light in El Salvador
Legacy of Light
$60
Provides a gift of solar light to a family in El Salvador
Legacy of Light
$220
Provides 1 complete solar light system: panel, wiring, battery, and installation
Many Hands
$10
Provide a simple source of protein with the gift of a chicken. This gift adds chicken to our coop, helping to feed those in our programs
Many Hands
$50
Supply a student with everything he or she needs to enroll in our School of Light. This gift covers the coast of a child’s uniform, pencils, and books.
Many Hands
$100
Give hope to those who are hungry with a gift of a month's worth of meals, including rice, beans, cooking oil and a bag of spices.
Nature Bags
$35
Provides education for a Khmu woman to learn the art of bag making.
Nature Bags
$125
Provide funds for a Khmu woman to send hand-made pieces to buyers throughout the world
Nature Bags
$210
Provides a full month's salary to an artisan's family.
Pink Tractor
$25
Covers a cancer patient’s co-payment for a chemo or radiation treatment.
Pink Tractor
$50
Gas money for a cancer patient to drive to a doctor’s appointment
Ronald McDonald House
$25
Provides dinner for a family for 1 night at RMH
Ronald McDonald House
$100
Provides a one night stay for a family at the RMH
Ronald McDonald House
$300
A gift that provides operational costs for RMH (water, utilities, laundry)
Rotary Club of Johnston
$25
5 polio vaccines to protect 10 children
Rotary Club of Johnston
$25
Funding for Rotary and their many local community service projects.
Self Help International
$65
Daily breakfast for a semester for one kindergarten student in Ghana.
Self Help International
$125
One start-up loan for a woman in Ghana or Nicaragua to pursue her business, which will provide for her family while gaining financial independence.
Veterans in Agriculture
$50
Provides military veterans with 1-1 consultations that assist their transition from service to agriculture and local food production
Veterans in Agriculture
$75
Gift of scholarships for veterans to pursue their own farm and local food production
Wings of Refuge
$50
Opportunity for a survivor to receive counseling to process what she has experienced and find healing.
Wings of Refuge
$100
Provides a survivor with trauma-informed work opportunities as she handcrafts products through One More Social Enterprises
Wings of Refuge
$250
Provide a survivor with a new wardrobe as sometimes she arrives with just the clothes on her back
1.Alternative Gift International - Support Our Work - Global
$60
Support Alternative Gift International's work.
2. Food & Therapy for 1 Refugee - Hungary
$16
FOOD AND THERAPY FOR REFUGEES - HUNGARY: The war in Ukraine is causing the largest forced migration in Europe since World War II. One-third of the Ukrainians have been displaced. Most are women and children. Emotional and mental health support, along with food and shelter, become increasingly important as refugees realize that this war will not end soon.
During war, thousands of children are forced to leave home, friends, and most possessions they grew up with. It leaves an indelible mark on their lives. This little girl, sharing her apple with a friend, can be a model for us! She is offering not just the apple, but also care and support. Will you join her?
Your gift will allow Hungarian Evangelical Fellowship to provide safe shelter, food, therapy, and education to refugee children.
2. Food and Therapy for 10 children - Hungry
$132
FOOD AND THERAPY FOR REFUGEES - HUNGARY: The war in Ukraine is causing the largest forced migration in Europe since World War II. One-third of the Ukrainians have been displaced. Most are women and children. Emotional and mental health support, along with food and shelter, become increasingly important as refugees realize that this war will not end soon.
During war, thousands of children are forced to leave home, friends, and most possessions they grew up with. It leaves an indelible mark on their lives. This little girl, sharing her apple with a friend, can be a model for us! She is offering not just the apple, but also care and support. Will you join her?
Your gift will allow Hungarian Evangelical Fellowship to provide safe shelter, food, therapy, and education to refugee children
3. One Nights Shelter for 1 person - USA
$30
SHELTER THE HOMELESS AND FEED THE HUNGRY - USA: Many in need rely on food banks and homeless shelters for support during difficult times. This cause provides support to such programs. Basic necessities like food, shelter, clothing, and hygiene items can help during times of crisis. As a person rebuilds their life, this gift will mean so much and help take care of some of their basic needs.
3. Groceries for a family of 4 for 1 week - USA
$70
SHELTER THE HOMELESS AND FEED THE HUNGRY - USA: Many in need rely on food banks and homeless shelters for support during difficult times. This cause provides support to such programs. Basic necessities like food, shelter, clothing, and hygiene items can help during times of crisis. As a person rebuilds their life, this gift will mean so much and help take care of some of their basic needs.
4. A dozen baby chicks - Egypt
$44
MICRO-FARMS FOR MOTHER - EGYPT: Nearly 75% of households living in poverty in Upper Egypt are chronically food insecure. There are few work opportunities for those without much education, and starting a small business is too expensive. This HANDS’ micro-farming project provides a life-changing opportunity for families with small children living in poverty, especially for women-led households. A pair of pregnant ewes, a flock of chickens or ducks, good quality seedlings, and supplies like feed, accompanied by training and guidance, can help families find stability and have a more hopeful future!
4. A share of pregnant ewe - Egypt
$95
MICRO-FARMS FOR MOTHER - EGYPT: Nearly 75% of households living in poverty in Upper Egypt are chronically food insecure. There are few work opportunities for those without much education, and starting a small business is too expensive. This HANDS’ micro-farming project provides a life-changing opportunity for families with small children living in poverty, especially for women-led households. A pair of pregnant ewes, a flock of chickens or ducks, good quality seedlings, and supplies like feed, accompanied by training and guidance, can help families find stability and have a more hopeful future!
MICRO-FARMS FOR MOTHER - EGYPT: Nearly 75% of households living in poverty in Upper Egypt are chronically food insecure. There are few work opportunities for those without much education, and starting a small business is too expensive. This HANDS’ micro-farming project provides a life-changing opportunity for families with small children living in poverty, especially for women-led households. A pair of pregnant ewes, a flock of chickens or ducks, good quality seedlings, and supplies like feed, accompanied by training and guidance, can help families find stability and have a more hopeful future!
5. One month of seamstress training - India
$36
STITCH-BY-STITCH OUT OF PORVERTY - INDIA: Born into the lowest social class rank in India, Dalit’s, also known as Untouchables, face discrimination at almost every level of society: from access to education and medical facilities to restrictions on where they can live and what jobs they can have. Dalit women face the most oppression. They have a double strike against them in society’s view, 1) because they are born female, and 2) they are Dalit. These women toil in the fields for 12 hours to earn less than $2 US.
Tailoring schools supported by India Partners give young Dalit women the opportunity to learn a valuable skill and provide for their futures. These skills provide opportunities for a home-based Tailoring business that enables a mother to care for her children while at home, earning a decent wage, and even save a little money by making the family’s clothes. This gift provides training and a sewing machine upon graduation, which is truly a life changing gift.
STITCH-BY-STITCH OUT OF PORVERTY - INDIA: Born into the lowest social class rank in India, Dalit’s, also known as Untouchables, face discrimination at almost every level of society: from access to education and medical facilities to restrictions on where they can live and what jobs they can have. Dalit women face the most oppression. They have a double strike against them in society’s view, 1) because they are born female, and 2) they are Dalit. These women toil in the fields for 12 hours to earn less than $2 US.
5. A sewing machine- India
$200
STITCH-BY-STITCH OUT OF PORVERTY - INDIA: Born into the lowest social class rank in India, Dalit’s, also known as Untouchables, face discrimination at almost every level of society: from access to education and medical facilities to restrictions on where they can live and what jobs they can have. Dalit women face the most oppression. They have a double strike against them in society’s view, 1) because they are born female, and 2) they are Dalit. These women toil in the fields for 12 hours to earn less than $2 US.
Tailoring schools supported by India Partners give young Dalit women the opportunity to learn a valuable skill and provide for their futures. These skills provide opportunities for a home-based Tailoring business that enables a mother to care for her children while at home, earning a decent wage, and even save a little money by making the family’s clothes. This gift provides training and a sewing machine upon graduation, which is truly a life changing gift.
STITCH-BY-STITCH OUT OF PORVERTY - INDIA: Born into the lowest social class rank in India, Dalit’s, also known as Untouchables, face discrimination at almost every level of society: from access to education and medical facilities to restrictions on where they can live and what jobs they can have. Dalit women face the most oppression. They have a double strike against them in society’s view, 1) because they are born female, and 2) they are Dalit. These women toil in the fields for 12 hours to earn less than $2 US.
6. Plant 25 trees - Haiti
$28
REFOREST & CONSERVE HAITI: Haiti remains the poorest and most severely deforested country in the world. Two-thirds of Haiti’s vulnerable population survive on subsistence agriculture. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, nearly 12 species of birds, 28 species of plants, 46 species of amphibians, 15 species of fish, and some 10 species of reptiles and mammals are in danger of extinction in Haiti, mostly due to deforestation.
Rural poverty and deforestation are connected. Deforestation leads to landslides and soil loss, diminishing agricultural productivity, and destroys wildlife habitat. To turn this around, Quixote Center supports tree planting that also generates household income for rural Haitians. Community plays a big part in this endeavor and in 2023, local families planted 16,000 trees in their yards. With your help more trees can be planted, and Haiti’s environment can again become stable for all its inhabitants.
REFOREST & CONSERVE HAITI: Haiti remains the poorest and most severely deforested country in the world. Two-thirds of Haiti’s vulnerable population survive on subsistence agriculture. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, nearly 12 species of birds, 28 species of plants, 46 species of amphibians, 15 species of fish, and some 10 species of reptiles and mammals are in danger of extinction in Haiti, mostly due to deforestation.
6. Plant 50 trees - Haiti
$55
REFOREST &CONSERVE HAITI: Haiti remains the poorest and most severely deforested country in the world. Two-thirds of Haiti’s vulnerable population survive on subsistence agriculture. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, nearly 12 species of birds, 28 species of plants, 46 species of amphibians, 15 species of fish, and some 10 species of reptiles and mammals are in danger of extinction in Haiti, mostly due to deforestation.
Rural poverty and deforestation are connected. Deforestation leads to landslides and soil loss, diminishing agricultural productivity, and destroys wildlife habitat. To turn this around, Quixote Center supports tree planting that also generates household income for rural Haitians. Community plays a big part in this endeavor and in 2023, local families planted 16,000 trees in their yards. With your help more trees can be planted, and Haiti’s environment can again become stable for all its inhabitants.
REFOREST &CONSERVE HAITI: Haiti remains the poorest and most severely deforested country in the world. Two-thirds of Haiti’s vulnerable population survive on subsistence agriculture. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, nearly 12 species of birds, 28 species of plants, 46 species of amphibians, 15 species of fish, and some 10 species of reptiles and mammals are in danger of extinction in Haiti, mostly due to deforestation.
7. Seeds for a Woman Farmer
$6
WOMEN FAMERS & CLIMATE DEFENDERS - GLOBAL: Climate breakdown and exploitative development are global threats, and Indigenous women farmers are devastated by the impact. However, these women are more than survivors, creating innovative, locally-rooted responses.
MADRE is empowering women farmers to become leaders of their economic futures, by creating farming collectives that build their autonomy and independence. They also promote Indigenous traditional knowledge of crop varieties and their cultivation, ensure food stability and nutrition, support energy-efficient greenhouses that lessen pollution and deforestation, and create water systems to guard against drought. This gift supports women farmers and positions them to be leaders in the climate change arena!
WOMEN FAMERS & CLIMATE DEFENDERS - GLOBAL: Climate breakdown and exploitative development are global threats, and Indigenous women farmers are devastated by the impact. However, these women are more than survivors, creating innovative, locally-rooted responses.
7. Equipment & Tools for a Woman Farmer
$17
WOMEN FAMERS & CLIMATE DEFENDERS - GLOBAL: Climate breakdown and exploitative development are global threats, and Indigenous women farmers are devastated by the impact. However, these women are more than survivors, creating innovative, locally-rooted responses.
MADRE is empowering women farmers to become leaders of their economic futures, by creating farming collectives that build their autonomy and independence. They also promote Indigenous traditional knowledge of crop varieties and their cultivation, ensure food stability and nutrition, support energy-efficient greenhouses that lessen pollution and deforestation, and create water systems to guard against drought. This gift supports women farmers and positions them to be leaders in the climate change arena!
WOMEN FAMERS & CLIMATE DEFENDERS - GLOBAL: Climate breakdown and exploitative development are global threats, and Indigenous women farmers are devastated by the impact. However, these women are more than survivors, creating innovative, locally-rooted responses.
8.Send 30 books
$22
DONKEY CART LIBRARY - ETHIOPIA: In Ethiopia, very few children have access to books. While school enrollment rates have increased, an estimated 52% of people ages 15 and older still cannot read. Even if a child is learning to read, the number of books available in Ethiopian languages beyond textbooks, are limited. Additionally, school and public libraries are scarce and poorly equipped.
Ethiopia Reads’ programs make reading accessible for children and families, through donkey powered libraries and other activities. Primary-aged children are more passionate about reading when the power of reading is promoted by their families at home. Your gift will improve literacy and encourage Ethiopian children to embrace the joy of reading.
DONKEY CART LIBRARY - ETHIOPIA: In Ethiopia, very few children have access to books. While school enrollment rates have increased, an estimated 52% of people ages 15 and older still cannot read. Even if a child is learning to read, the number of books available in Ethiopian languages beyond textbooks, are limited. Additionally, school and public libraries are scarce and poorly equipped.
8. Send 150 books
$110
DONKEY CART LIBRARY - ETHIOPIA: In Ethiopia, very few children have access to books. While school enrollment rates have increased, an estimated 52% of people ages 15 and older still cannot read. Even if a child is learning to read, the number of books available in Ethiopian languages beyond textbooks, are limited. Additionally, school and public libraries are scarce and poorly equipped.
Ethiopia Reads’ programs make reading accessible for children and families, through donkey powered libraries and other activities. Primary-aged children are more passionate about reading when the power of reading is promoted by their families at home. Your gift will improve literacy and encourage Ethiopian children to embrace the joy of reading.
DONKEY CART LIBRARY - ETHIOPIA: In Ethiopia, very few children have access to books. While school enrollment rates have increased, an estimated 52% of people ages 15 and older still cannot read. Even if a child is learning to read, the number of books available in Ethiopian languages beyond textbooks, are limited. Additionally, school and public libraries are scarce and poorly equipped.
9. One backpack
$19
SCHOOL READY WITH BACKPACKS, SHOES AND UNIFORMS - KENYA: On March 5th, 2023, Citizen TV in Kenya reported that there are 2.4 million learners who have been unable to attend school due to family poverty level, multiple siblings and/or insecurity. One of the most pressing needs for children is assistance with the cost of their education. Expanding Opportunities has been assisting children in Kenya for over two decades.
Students who are most at risk are identified and given priority. Their school fees, uniforms, backpacks and/or supplies are all provided for. They also receive follow ups so children are on a learning path and their performance is on track for graduation. Your gift will enable more students to achieve greatness through education!
SCHOOL READY WITH BACKPACKS, SHOES AND UNIFORMS - KENYA: On March 5th, 2023, Citizen TV in Kenya reported that there are 2.4 million learners who have been unable to attend school due to family poverty level, multiple siblings and/or insecurity. One of the most pressing needs for children is assistance with the cost of their education. Expanding Opportunities has been assisting children in Kenya for over two decades.
9. School shoes and uniform
$110
SCHOOL READY WITH BACKPACKS, SHOES AND UNIFORMS - KENYA: On March 5th, 2023, Citizen TV in Kenya reported that there are 2.4 million learners who have been unable to attend school due to family poverty level, multiple siblings and/or insecurity. One of the most pressing needs for children is assistance with the cost of their education. Expanding Opportunities has been assisting children in Kenya for over two decades.
Students who are most at risk are identified and given priority. Their school fees, uniforms, backpacks and/or supplies are all provided for. They also receive follow ups so children are on a learning path and their performance is on track for graduation. Your gift will enable more students to achieve greatness through education!
SCHOOL READY WITH BACKPACKS, SHOES AND UNIFORMS - KENYA: On March 5th, 2023, Citizen TV in Kenya reported that there are 2.4 million learners who have been unable to attend school due to family poverty level, multiple siblings and/or insecurity. One of the most pressing needs for children is assistance with the cost of their education. Expanding Opportunities has been assisting children in Kenya for over two decades.
10. Training person for one person
$44
NEW SKILLS BRING HOPE FOR TOMORROW - EGYPT: Millions of young Egyptians are either unemployed or limited to working in unsafe, poorly paid, and unstable menial jobs.
This project, through HANDS, offers new hope to youth who are fighting for their survival. Ashraf lives in the village of Rida in the Minya governorate. As a young father, he worked hard to provide for his family of four, but barely scraped by on a meager earning. When the COVID pandemic hit, Ashraf lost his job as the owner of the business he worked for was struggling to keep his business alive.
Through this vocational training program, Ashraf learned carpentry. He received a small toolkit and now earns a living doing furniture repair and handyman work! With this gift, more success stories, like Ashraf’s, can become a reality.
NEW SKILLS BRING HOPE FOR TOMORROW - EGYPT: Millions of young Egyptians are either unemployed or limited to working in unsafe, poorly paid, and unstable menial jobs.
This project, through HANDS, offers new hope to youth who are fighting for their survival. Ashraf lives in the village of Rida in the Minya governorate. As a young father, he worked hard to provide for his family of four, but barely scraped by on a meager earning. When the COVID pandemic hit, Ashraf lost his job as the owner of the business he worked for was struggling to keep his business alive.
10. A 10-day job skills workshop for 1 person
$440
NEW SKILLS BRING HOPE FOR TOMORROW - EGYPT: Millions of young Egyptians are either unemployed or limited to working in unsafe, poorly paid, and unstable menial jobs.
This project, through HANDS, offers new hope to youth who are fighting for their survival. Ashraf lives in the village of Rida in the Minya governorate. As a young father, he worked hard to provide for his family of four, but barely scraped by on a meager earning. When the COVID pandemic hit, Ashraf lost his job as the owner of the business he worked for was struggling to keep his business alive.
Through this vocational training program, Ashraf learned carpentry. He received a small toolkit and now earns a living doing furniture repair and handyman work! With this gift, more success stories, like Ashraf’s, can become a reality.
NEW SKILLS BRING HOPE FOR TOMORROW - EGYPT: Millions of young Egyptians are either unemployed or limited to working in unsafe, poorly paid, and unstable menial jobs.
This project, through HANDS, offers new hope to youth who are fighting for their survival. Ashraf lives in the village of Rida in the Minya governorate. As a young father, he worked hard to provide for his family of four, but barely scraped by on a meager earning. When the COVID pandemic hit, Ashraf lost his job as the owner of the business he worked for was struggling to keep his business alive.
11. Leg straps and tuition (1 student) DR Congo
$68
LEG BRACES AND HIGHER LEARNING - DR CONGO: Parents of disabled children in the DR Congo can rarely afford the special equipment needed to enable their children to walk to school, or the school fees required to send them to school. Only about 50% of all children are able to go to primary school in the DRC due to abject poverty and the percentage is significantly lower among children that are physically handicapped. Left at home these children remain ostracized, and false misconceptions persist in society regarding their physical and mental capacities.
StandProud helps these children attain maximum mobility and dignity through the crafting of simple orthopedic leg braces, which makes it possible for them to attend school. These children also receive support for education, which significantly improves their health and well-being.
LEG BRACES AND HIGHER LEARNING - DR CONGO: Parents of disabled children in the DR Congo can rarely afford the special equipment needed to enable their children to walk to school, or the school fees required to send them to school. Only about 50% of all children are able to go to primary school in the DRC due to abject poverty and the percentage is significantly lower among children that are physically handicapped. Left at home these children remain ostracized, and false misconceptions persist in society regarding their physical and mental capacities.
11. Leg braces (half length)
$121
LEG BRACES AND HIGHER LEARNING - DR CONGO: Parents of disabled children in the DR Congo can rarely afford the special equipment needed to enable their children to walk to school, or the school fees required to send them to school. Only about 50% of all children are able to go to primary school in the DRC due to abject poverty and the percentage is significantly lower among children that are physically handicapped. Left at home these children remain ostracized, and false misconceptions persist in society regarding their physical and mental capacities.
StandProud helps these children attain maximum mobility and dignity through the crafting of simple orthopedic leg braces, which makes it possible for them to attend school. These children also receive support for education, which significantly improves their health and well-being.
LEG BRACES AND HIGHER LEARNING - DR CONGO: Parents of disabled children in the DR Congo can rarely afford the special equipment needed to enable their children to walk to school, or the school fees required to send them to school. Only about 50% of all children are able to go to primary school in the DRC due to abject poverty and the percentage is significantly lower among children that are physically handicapped. Left at home these children remain ostracized, and false misconceptions persist in society regarding their physical and mental capacities.
12. Provides sanitary pads for 5 girls for 1 month - Kenya
$22
PADS KEEP GIRLS IN SCHOOL - KENYA: In poor, rural areas of western Kenya even the most basic sanitary supplies for menstruating school girls are hard to secure and the privacy to take care of oneself while at school is usually unavailable. Some schools have no latrines or private spaces to change; few have water for washing up. This means girls regularly stay home from school during their periods and that lost time adversely affects their education.
By working in 40 schools with approximately 1000 girls, we can change this! Catherine, a student, struggled with missing school during her periods because her access to sanitary supplies was limited and her school did not have adequate latrines with water. Now, with help from Sasa Harambee, she no longer misses school. She can take care of her monthly needs and keep up with her studies. Her self-confidence has soared!
PADS KEEP GIRLS IN SCHOOL - KENYA: In poor, rural areas of western Kenya even the most basic sanitary supplies for menstruating school girls are hard to secure and the privacy to take care of oneself while at school is usually unavailable. Some schools have no latrines or private spaces to change; few have water for washing up. This means girls regularly stay home from school during their periods and that lost time adversely affects their education.
12. Provides sanitary pads for 15 girls for 1 month
$66
PADS KEEP GIRLS IN SCHOOL - KENYA: In poor, rural areas of western Kenya even the most basic sanitary supplies for menstruating school girls are hard to secure and the privacy to take care of oneself while at school is usually unavailable. Some schools have no latrines or private spaces to change; few have water for washing up. This means girls regularly stay home from school during their periods and that lost time adversely affects their education.
By working in 40 schools with approximately 1000 girls, we can change this! Catherine, a student, struggled with missing school during her periods because her access to sanitary supplies was limited and her school did not have adequate latrines with water. Now, with help from Sasa Harambee, she no longer misses school. She can take care of her monthly needs and keep up with her studies. Her self-confidence has soared!
PADS KEEP GIRLS IN SCHOOL - KENYA: In poor, rural areas of western Kenya even the most basic sanitary supplies for menstruating school girls are hard to secure and the privacy to take care of oneself while at school is usually unavailable. Some schools have no latrines or private spaces to change; few have water for washing up. This means girls regularly stay home from school during their periods and that lost time adversely affects their education.
13. A school bus pass for 1 student - Middle East
$28
A SCHOOL FOR PEACE - MIDDLE EAST: At the Mar Elias Educational Institute (MEEI), Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and Druze students and teachers are “Building Peace on Desktops.” MEEI provides academic excellence while modeling values of respect, mutual understanding, forgiveness, and nonviolence. A significant majority of graduates pursue higher education and become key leaders in their careers and communities.
One example, Dr. Swar Hassan Asla, was recently hired at UC, Santa Cruz. Despite her family’s economic struggles, they always valued and supported her education, which is why they sent their daughter to Mar Elias. Without scholarships, these low-income students, and Swar’s education wouldn’t have been possible. We envision a future where Swar and students like her, can still fulfill their dreams. Through your gift you can help more students become one peace-building leader at a time.
A SCHOOL FOR PEACE - MIDDLE EAST: At the Mar Elias Educational Institute (MEEI), Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and Druze students and teachers are “Building Peace on Desktops.” MEEI provides academic excellence while modeling values of respect, mutual understanding, forgiveness, and nonviolence. A significant majority of graduates pursue higher education and become key leaders in their careers and communities.
13. School supplies and uniform for 1 student - Middle East
$80
A SCHOOL FOR PEACE - MIDDLE EAST: At the Mar Elias Educational Institute (MEEI), Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and Druze students and teachers are “Building Peace on Desktops.” MEEI provides academic excellence while modeling values of respect, mutual understanding, forgiveness, and nonviolence. A significant majority of graduates pursue higher education and become key leaders in their careers and communities.
One example, Dr. Swar Hassan Asla, was recently hired at UC, Santa Cruz. Despite her family’s economic struggles, they always valued and supported her education, which is why they sent their daughter to Mar Elias. Without scholarships, these low-income students, and Swar’s education wouldn’t have been possible. We envision a future where Swar and students like her, can still fulfill their dreams. Through your gift you can help more students become one peace-building leader at a time.
A SCHOOL FOR PEACE - MIDDLE EAST: At the Mar Elias Educational Institute (MEEI), Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and Druze students and teachers are “Building Peace on Desktops.” MEEI provides academic excellence while modeling values of respect, mutual understanding, forgiveness, and nonviolence. A significant majority of graduates pursue higher education and become key leaders in their careers and communities.
14. One water pump - S. Sudan
$83
LIFE GIVING WATER WELLS - S SUDAN: Almost 5.1 million people in South Sudan lack access to safe water according to UNICEF. The reasons are complex but, climate crisis, conflict, lack of infrastructure, and lack of economic growth are a few reasons for this.
Water for South Sudan works to solve these problems holistically by providing access to safe water in rural villages. Local governments are involved at every step, securing buy-in from the community. Villagers work alongside the WFSS team, participating in hygiene education and well maintenance training, thus ensuring long-term sustainability. They also help construct water storage and distribution systems, drill and repair wells, and build latrines—bridging the gap between tribes and reducing conflict.
LIFE GIVING WATER WELLS - S SUDAN: Almost 5.1 million people in South Sudan lack access to safe water according to UNICEF. The reasons are complex but, climate crisis, conflict, lack of infrastructure, and lack of economic growth are a few reasons for this.
14. A share of supplies to install a water well - S. Sudan
$148
LIFE GIVING WATER WELLS - S SUDAN: Almost 5.1 million people in South Sudan lack access to safe water according to UNICEF. The reasons are complex but, climate crisis, conflict, lack of infrastructure, and lack of economic growth are a few reasons for this.
Water for South Sudan works to solve these problems holistically by providing access to safe water in rural villages. Local governments are involved at every step, securing buy-in from the community. Villagers work alongside the WFSS team, participating in hygiene education and well maintenance training, thus ensuring long-term sustainability. They also help construct water storage and distribution systems, drill and repair wells, and build latrines—bridging the gap between tribes and reducing conflict.
LIFE GIVING WATER WELLS - S SUDAN: Almost 5.1 million people in South Sudan lack access to safe water according to UNICEF. The reasons are complex but, climate crisis, conflict, lack of infrastructure, and lack of economic growth are a few reasons for this.
15. One anti-marlaria vaccine - Burma (Myanmar)
$8
EQUIP A MEDIC TEAM - BURMA (MYANMAR): In any conflict, children suffer the most. Burma’s army continues to launch attacks against their ethnic minorities—the internally displaced has increased by two thirds, from 1.8 to 3 million according to the UN. The displaced have no access to healthcare, and as a result suffer the most, exposed to harsh conditions. One example is infant mortality, with 1 in 10 children not surviving the birth process without medical care. Additionally, more than 1 in 10 suffer from malaria.
Burma Humanitarian Mission is making a difference. Their brave backpack medic teams travel to those displaced and provide medicine to treat common, and lethal conditions such as: malaria, dysentery, infections, landmine injuries, and postpartum complications. The medics have traveled to isolated villages and camps, providing medical and maternal care, and as a result, infant mortality has dropped 100 times in the last two decades. Your gift of medicine can help them save more lives.
EQUIP A MEDIC TEAM - BURMA (MYANMAR): In any conflict, children suffer the most. Burma’s army continues to launch attacks against their ethnic minorities—the internally displaced has increased by two thirds, from 1.8 to 3 million according to the UN. The displaced have no access to healthcare, and as a result suffer the most, exposed to harsh conditions. One example is infant mortality, with 1 in 10 children not surviving the birth process without medical care. Additionally, more than 1 in 10 suffer from malaria.
15. Penicillin for a team (1 month)
$37
EQUIP A MEDIC TEAM - BURMA (MYANMAR): In any conflict, children suffer the most. Burma’s army continues to launch attacks against their ethnic minorities—the internally displaced has increased by two thirds, from 1.8 to 3 million according to the UN. The displaced have no access to healthcare, and as a result suffer the most, exposed to harsh conditions. One example is infant mortality, with 1 in 10 children not surviving the birth process without medical care. Additionally, more than 1 in 10 suffer from malaria.
Burma Humanitarian Mission is making a difference. Their brave backpack medic teams travel to those displaced and provide medicine to treat common, and lethal conditions such as: malaria, dysentery, infections, landmine injuries, and postpartum complications. The medics have traveled to isolated villages and camps, providing medical and maternal care, and as a result, infant mortality has dropped 100 times in the last two decades. Your gift of medicine can help them save more lives.
EQUIP A MEDIC TEAM - BURMA (MYANMAR): In any conflict, children suffer the most. Burma’s army continues to launch attacks against their ethnic minorities—the internally displaced has increased by two thirds, from 1.8 to 3 million according to the UN. The displaced have no access to healthcare, and as a result suffer the most, exposed to harsh conditions. One example is infant mortality, with 1 in 10 children not surviving the birth process without medical care. Additionally, more than 1 in 10 suffer from malaria.
16. Therapy support materials for young victims (25 kits) -
$23
COMFORT CUBS FOR TRAUMA SURVIVORS - USA: “My client said,’’ He is really for me, you got him for me?”
I have no words for the level of therapeutic care this weighted bear has provided for many of my trauma patients.” - M. Mason, AMFT
When the unimaginable happens - the death of a child or parent, sexual abuse or domestic violence- there are no words. The Comfort Cub helps to provide immediate relief. One in five children between the ages of two and five are victims of domestic violence and abuse. The Comfort Cub is a therapeutic, weighted teddy bear that is clinically proven to reduce the manifestations of grief, helping to heal a broken heart and calm the body after trauma.
COMFORT CUBS FOR TRAUMA SURVIVORS - USA: “My client said,’’ He is really for me, you got him for me?”
16. One Comfort Cub
$43
COMFORT CUBS FOR TRAUMA SURVIVORS - USA: “My client said,’’ He is really for me, you got him for me?”
I have no words for the level of therapeutic care this weighted bear has provided for many of my trauma patients.” - M. Mason, AMFT
When the unimaginable happens - the death of a child or parent, sexual abuse or domestic violence- there are no words. The Comfort Cub helps to provide immediate relief. One in five children between the ages of two and five are victims of domestic violence and abuse. The Comfort Cub is a therapeutic, weighted teddy bear that is clinically proven to reduce the manifestations of grief, helping to heal a broken heart and calm the body after trauma.
17. One malaria treatment for a child - Kenya
$6
A COMMUNITY CLINIC AND SAFE BIRTHING KITS - KENYA: Every day in rural sub-Saharan Africa, thousands of mothers, newborns, and young children die preventable deaths, all because they lack basic health care. Hospitals are far away, and local clinics often lack the basic equipment and healthcare workers to treat common ailments. Angel Covers established a clinic in rural Kenya with a highly trained physician to address this issue, providing healthcare for several common diseases and saving lives, and a dedicated maternal and neonatal wing to provide safe births.
Rose (name changed) a newborn was recently brought to the clinic after suffering from severe jaundice. While jaundice is common in newborns and can often resolve on its own, severe cases can lead to long-term brain damage or death if left untreated. Fortunately, Rose’s parents were able to take her to our clinic, which was closer to their home and she received the necessary treatment to ensure her health and survival.
A COMMUNITY CLINIC AND SAFE BIRTHING KITS - KENYA: Every day in rural sub-Saharan Africa, thousands of mothers, newborns, and young children die preventable deaths, all because they lack basic health care. Hospitals are far away, and local clinics often lack the basic equipment and healthcare workers to treat common ailments. Angel Covers established a clinic in rural Kenya with a highly trained physician to address this issue, providing healthcare for several common diseases and saving lives, and a dedicated maternal and neonatal wing to provide safe births.
17. One safe birthing kit - Kenya
$34
A COMMUNITY CLINIC AND SAFE BIRTHING KITS - KENYA: Every day in rural sub-Saharan Africa, thousands of mothers, newborns, and young children die preventable deaths, all because they lack basic health care. Hospitals are far away, and local clinics often lack the basic equipment and healthcare workers to treat common ailments. Angel Covers established a clinic in rural Kenya with a highly trained physician to address this issue, providing healthcare for several common diseases and saving lives, and a dedicated maternal and neonatal wing to provide safe births.
Rose (name changed) a newborn was recently brought to the clinic after suffering from severe jaundice. While jaundice is common in newborns and can often resolve on its own, severe cases can lead to long-term brain damage or death if left untreated. Fortunately, Rose’s parents were able to take her to our clinic, which was closer to their home and she received the necessary treatment to ensure her health and survival.
A COMMUNITY CLINIC AND SAFE BIRTHING KITS - KENYA: Every day in rural sub-Saharan Africa, thousands of mothers, newborns, and young children die preventable deaths, all because they lack basic health care. Hospitals are far away, and local clinics often lack the basic equipment and healthcare workers to treat common ailments. Angel Covers established a clinic in rural Kenya with a highly trained physician to address this issue, providing healthcare for several common diseases and saving lives, and a dedicated maternal and neonatal wing to provide safe births.
18. Ship 1 bike
$33
BIKES CHANGE COMMUNITIES: Doctors, students and teachers all have one thing in common in rural parts of Africa, they lack transportation. Reaching a clinic or school can mean walking nearly 7 miles. In critical health situations, the distance can be the difference between life and death. Children also must walk hours to and from school, only to return home exhausted and hungry. A bike can truly be a game changer.
Bicycles for Humanity seeks to change the world two wheels at a time, delivering 1,600-2,000 bikes annually to their community-operated bike shops. Each bike is sold at an affordable price, and the proceeds from each purchase returns to support the local communities.
BIKES CHANGE COMMUNITIES: Doctors, students and teachers all have one thing in common in rural parts of Africa, they lack transportation. Reaching a clinic or school can mean walking nearly 7 miles. In critical health situations, the distance can be the difference between life and death. Children also must walk hours to and from school, only to return home exhausted and hungry. A bike can truly be a game changer.
18. Ships 3 bikes - Namibia, Tanzania, Zamia
$100
BIKES CHANGE COMMUNITIES: Doctors, students and teachers all have one thing in common in rural parts of Africa, they lack transportation. Reaching a clinic or school can mean walking nearly 7 miles. In critical health situations, the distance can be the difference between life and death. Children also must walk hours to and from school, only to return home exhausted and hungry. A bike can truly be a game changer.
Bicycles for Humanity seeks to change the world two wheels at a time, delivering 1,600-2,000 bikes annually to their community-operated bike shops. Each bike is sold at an affordable price, and the proceeds from each purchase returns to support the local communities.
BIKES CHANGE COMMUNITIES: Doctors, students and teachers all have one thing in common in rural parts of Africa, they lack transportation. Reaching a clinic or school can mean walking nearly 7 miles. In critical health situations, the distance can be the difference between life and death. Children also must walk hours to and from school, only to return home exhausted and hungry. A bike can truly be a game changer.
19. One share to boost a cause - Global
$55
GIVE A CAUSE A BOOST - GLOBAL: Every cause in our Gifts Inspiring Change catalog deserves an equal chance to make a difference in lives around the world. However, some projects do not receive as much support as others. When a cause is underfunded, that means less children have food to eat, not as many can attend school, and more mothers will continue to struggle in poverty. The Give a Cause a Boost fund through Alternative Gifts International is designated solely for the purpose of ensuring more people receive the aid they need.
20. One share of emergency relief - Global
$65
ONE SHARE OF EMERGENCY RELIEF - GLOBAL: Every year, countless lives globally are impacted by natural disasters. War and internal conflict contributes to hardships furthermore.
Each year AGI will select a nonprofit with a proven record in emergency disaster response. This fund aids in mobilizing skilled labor, sending medical supplies, providing food, and more.
Your gift to this program alleviates suffering caused by unexpected disasters that disrupt lives around the world.
